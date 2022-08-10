the producer is crazy about her

Selena Gomez and the most beautiful film: “A princess in Maiori”. She produces Andrea Iervolino, her special friend of hers. The photos of “Who” show the party and the love.

A princess in Maiori. It could be the title of the next musical film by Selena Gomez certainly produced by Andrew Iervolino, the Italian-Canadian producer who seems to have lost his mind for her. An incredible party for the 30th anniversary of the artist who, just recently, has become the champion of body-positivity thanks to a photo in which she proudly shows not to hold her belly. Her birthday was held in the prestigious Norman Tower, the pride of the area, in the presence of friends of the singer and, of course, of the one who organized it. “A great friend” writes Who – on newsstands this week – but admits the “hugs”, the “kisses” and the “thousand attentions”. The cake, just to be appreciated, was a cream and strawberries millefeuille signed by the best pastry chef on the coast, Sal de Riso.

The perfect evening of Selena Gomez

It was a perfect evening for Selena who celebrated and danced all night, even singing in a dance evening moderated by Carol Perfetto. Andrea Iervolino, always writes the weekly, would have rented a splendid villa in the hills of Sorrento where the girls spent the week between baths and trips on a luxurious yacht. The itinerary is to scream: Sorrento, Conca dei Marini, Capri, Amalfi, Ischia.

Who is Andrea Iervolino

Film producer, born in 1987, his family is of Lazio origin (from Cassino). He made his debut as a producer in the film “The Humbling” with Al Pacino, presented at the 71st Venice International Film Festival. He is president of the Ischia Global Film and Music Fest and is ambassador for Italian cinema of the Italian Contemporary Film Festival. In 2020 he was included by Variety in the list of the 500 most influential people in the media industry. The relationship with Selena Gomez, according to gossip, should last for about a year.