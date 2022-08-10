The Mexican who rejected Messi’s PSG and now would refuse to play with Cristiano

August 09, 2022 9:32 p.m.

Few have been the privileged players to share dressing room with Lionel Messi and Cristiano RonaldoHowever, a Mexican could have had this opportunity, but would reject both.

In 2017, after being a figure in Liga MX, a young Mexican hungry for glory set out for Europe, his name lush hirvingwho had an important offer from PSG, but preferred to emigrate to Netherlands and sign for it PSV Eindhoven.

Yes Hirving Lozano Had he chosen the Parisian team, he would have had the opportunity to share a dressing room with LionelMessi, current star player of the PSG team.

Why would Lozano refuse to play with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Napoli would be one of the destinations that the striker has drawn Cristiano Ronaldobut to reach the Italian team, Hirving Lozano He would be the one sacrificed to go to the substitute bench, something that does not suit Chucky in the middle of the World Cup year and therefore he would seek his exit. In Italy there is talk of the exchange between the Mexican and the Portuguese.