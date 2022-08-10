The Kardashians: Everything I thought when I saw the trailer for the second season
I’m not that much of a fan the Kardashians – I leave that for the real fans – but I have spent many hours over the years catching up on his life (I’m sure you understand me) with the exploits of the famous family.
What if I have seen all the episodes of the new series the kardashians from Hulu? No, because I have a job and it’s wedding season, but I want to, and I like to be at least spiritually aware of what’s going on in the Kardashian-Jenner-Travis Barker universe. That said, when I saw that a season two trailer, I was overjoyed; and then I’m going to share my opinions about it.
- Why is there an opening shot of (correct me if I’m wrong) the Malibu Pier? Has anyone from the Kardashian family ever been to the pier?
- ‘In case you missed us’ is a very ironic thing for a Kardashian to say. Who would have the opportunity to miss them? (I’m not saying I want that opportunity, but… you know what I mean.)
- “I’m really having a great time,” says Kim. I wish I could identify with her.
- Sorry, but does Kris Jenner have eleven grandchildren?
- It was hilarious when Kendall referred to her sisters’ pregnancies as ‘a massive birth control moment for me’.
- ‘When you love, you know you’re alive’: Khloé Kardashian or Rumi?
- I love Khloé’s long orange nails!
- It is not to seem insensitive, but if you are trying to hide a possible health problem from your children, why do you mention it in the reality show that you produce with them?
- Demand time!
- The image of Pete Davidson putting down his phone and running to take a shower with Kim will be etched in my brain forever.
- I texted my partner about this and they agree that a) in every relationship, there’s a Kim and a Pete, and b) I’m the Pete (of this scenario, at least).