The Kardashians: Everything I thought when I saw the trailer for the second season

I’m not that much of a fan the Kardashians – I leave that for the real fans – but I have spent many hours over the years catching up on his life (I’m sure you understand me) with the exploits of the famous family.

What if I have seen all the episodes of the new series the kardashians from Hulu? No, because I have a job and it’s wedding season, but I want to, and I like to be at least spiritually aware of what’s going on in the Kardashian-Jenner-Travis Barker universe. That said, when I saw that a season two trailer, I was overjoyed; and then I’m going to share my opinions about it.

  1. Why is there an opening shot of (correct me if I’m wrong) the Malibu Pier? Has anyone from the Kardashian family ever been to the pier?
  2. ‘In case you missed us’ is a very ironic thing for a Kardashian to say. Who would have the opportunity to miss them? (I’m not saying I want that opportunity, but… you know what I mean.)
  3. “I’m really having a great time,” says Kim. I wish I could identify with her.
  4. Sorry, but does Kris Jenner have eleven grandchildren?
  5. It was hilarious when Kendall referred to her sisters’ pregnancies as ‘a massive birth control moment for me’.
  6. ‘When you love, you know you’re alive’: Khloé Kardashian or Rumi?
  7. I love Khloé’s long orange nails!
  8. It is not to seem insensitive, but if you are trying to hide a possible health problem from your children, why do you mention it in the reality show that you produce with them?
  9. Demand time!
  10. The image of Pete Davidson putting down his phone and running to take a shower with Kim will be etched in my brain forever.
  11. I texted my partner about this and they agree that a) in every relationship, there’s a Kim and a Pete, and b) I’m the Pete (of this scenario, at least).

