the first performers of the “Video Music Awards” announced

The CW Network will simulcast for the third consecutive year: VMAs 2022. In Italy the show will be broadcast live on the night between 28 and 29 August. Starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW). And on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704) and will be anticipated by the pre show

The first performers of VMAs 2022:

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco :

Anita : The charismatic global pop artist will make her main stage debut at the “VMAs” with a first televised performance of her latest chart-topping single, “Envolver”. Which recently earned the Brazilian superstar the Guinness Book of World Records certification as the first Latin solo artist to reach # 1 on Spotify. Anitta is also in the running for her first Moon Person in the “Best Latin” category, making her the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for a Moon Person.

Nicki Minaj: will receive the “Video Vanguard Award” and will perform live

Previously announced “VMAs” news include:

NOMINATION: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X (7), along with Doja Cat and Harry Styles (6) are in the lead; followed soon after by Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd (5). The full list here.

VOTING: Fans can vote for their favorite artists in 22 gender neutral categories. Including “Video of The Year” and two brand new categories “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance” by visiting vote.mtv.com until Friday 19th August, thanks to Burger King®. Voting for “Best New Artist”, presented by EXTRA® Gum, remains active until the show. The nominations for the social categories “Group of the Year” and “Song of the Summer” will be announced shortly.

PRESS CREDENTIALS: Application forms for press credentials are available here.

SPONSORS: Official sponsors of the 2022 “VMAs” include: Burger King®, Clearblue®, DESCOVY®, EXTRA® Gum, Kraft Singles and Toyota Motor North America.

CREDITS: Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the “VMAs” 2022. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba hold the position of Executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.

