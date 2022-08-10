The film ‘I’m going to have a good time’ hits theaters to the rhythm of Hombres G

The comedy to the rhythm of the pop rock band Hombres G ‘I’m going to have a good time’ hits theaters. The film directed by David Serrano opens this Friday with the actors Raúl Arévalo, Dani Rovira and Karla Souza as protagonists. The film presents a couple who meet during adolescence, separate and meet again 30 years later. Also hitting theaters is Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur’s thriller ‘The Beast’, with Idris Elba, and the comedies ‘Por los pelos’ and ‘Con canas ya lo loco’. On audiovisual platforms, Netflix premieres the crime drama ‘A model family’, Filmin offers the LGTBIQ+ series of the moment in Germany ‘All you need’ while Movistar+ reveals the end of the popular series ‘Better Call Saul’.

‘I’m going to have a good time’

The actors Raúl Arevalo, Dani Rovira and Karla Souza star in the film ‘I’m going to have a good time’. Directed by David Serrano, the comedy to the rhythm of Hombres G tells the story of a young couple who meet in the late 1980s when they are in high school. The unexpected couple will separate when they finish their studies and will meet again 30 years later. They have completely different lives but when they meet again they will realize that the children they were have not completely disappeared.

‘The beast’

‘The Beast’ is a thriller directed by Baltasar Kormákur and with the actors Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries in the cast. The film tells the story of a father and his teenage daughters who are chased by a lone lion. The father, who has just become a widower, wants to take the daughters to South Africa, where he met his wife. But what was supposed to be a journey to heal wounds turns into a complicated fight for survival.

‘By the hair’

‘By the hair. A story of self-esteem’ addresses the trauma of going bald for many men. The film poses different men with very different situations who share having little hair. Juanjo, Sebas and Rayco will start a trip to Turkey to remedy their discomfort. With this trip you will discover that your problem is not above your head but inside it.

‘With gray hair and crazy’

‘Con canas ya lo loco’ is a comedy about a thirty-year-old girl who magically wakes up in the body of a sixty-five-year-old woman. Directed by Katie Aselton and starring Simon Rex, Diane Keaton, Taylour Paige, Dustin Milligan, Elizabeth Lail and Loretta Devine, the film follows a young woman who is tired of all the things she does every day and wishes she were 60 years old. to rest. When she becomes another 65-year-old woman, she will discover that old age is not exactly what she imagined.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

The Bollywood industry presents the remake of the award-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’ with the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film addresses the events of Indian history from the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, an autistic man who has a great understanding of emotions.

The thriller ‘A model family’, on Netflix

Netflix premieres this Friday the police series ‘A model family’. The thriller starring Dong-ha presents us with a normal man with a family with financial problems and a marriage about to separate. But when the protagonist discovers a sack of money related to a murder, he will become involved with a criminal organization.

On the same day, the second season of the comedy ‘I never’ will be released, about the transition to adult life. Previously, this Wednesday the third season of ‘Locke & Key’ premieres, the premiere of the series ‘De casa a casoplon’ and the second season of ‘Indian Matchmaking’.

Finally, next Monday the platform premieres the children’s series ‘Deepa and Anoop’.

HBO Max brings back three series

Starting this Thursday, HBO Max will offer the complete series of ‘Sherlock’, the update of the legendary private detective Sherlock Holmes. On Saturday it will publish the complete science-fiction series ‘Misfits’ and from next Monday ‘The office’.

Amazon Prime Video premieres ‘A League of Their Own’

Amazon Prime Video premieres eight episodes of ‘A League of Their Own’ this Friday. The series embraces the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s classic film as it delves into the story of a generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. It deals with issues of culture and sexuality following the journey of a new set of characters.

Movistar + closes the series ‘Better Call Saul’

The spin-off series of ‘Breaking Bad’ comes to an end. Movistar+ will premiere the last chapter of ‘Better Call Saul’ next Tuesday. The series that in recent chapters has had the presence of actors from the original production, now closes the adventures of the particular lawyer Saul Goodman.

Filmin premieres the LGTBIQ+ series of the moment in Germany

Filmin proposes this Friday the series ‘All you need’, it is the German LGTBIQ + production of the moment. The work, which arrives on the platform with 2 seasons, addresses issues such as online dating, desire, prejudice, homosexual violence, gender stereotypes and racism from the point of view of four homosexual men.

Next Tuesday Filmin premieres the second season of the thriller ‘Traces’, the Scottish CSI.

Apple TV+ premieres ‘After the Hurricane’

Apple TV + premieres this Friday the first episodes of ‘After the hurricane’. Based on true events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, it recounts the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a hospital. When the water rose and the power went out, workers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that will haunt them for years.

Disney premieres ‘I am Groot’

Disney + premieres this Wednesday the miniseries ‘I am Groot’. The Marvel animated series follows an alien in his young version. Vin Diesel plays the character.