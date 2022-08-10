The 10 BEST vampire movies of all time

The vampire genre has been parked over time. Despite the fact that products in relation to these classic Hammer and Universal monsters appear more or less continuously, such wild products are no longer signed, with waves of vampires rushing to devour their victims as if they were zombies eager to eat. brains. As the audiovisual has evolved vampires have remained in a rather adolescent field, with stories related to the coming of age and romances, although we can also find the odd product that seeks to resemble a bit the vital pieces of the genre, as is the case of day shiftwhich will premiere on Netflix next August 12.

On the occasion of the release of this feature film starring Jamie Foxx, which clearly seeks to pay homage to the Vampires by John Carpenter, we are going to make a list of the ten best vampire movies of all time. It is a challenge like few others, since there is a lot of material and although most are considered series B films, the truth is that for horror lovers there are real gems that are essential and must be viewed. We have left many in the inkwell, but here you will see a general representation of the vampire on celluloid.

10. Nosferatu (1922)







duration : 91 min.

: 91 min. Director: F. W. Murnau

We could say that we are facing the film that gave birth to the vampire genre as such. Murnau is one of the most important authors of classic cinema, having to his credit films such as Fausto, Amanecer or The Four Devils. In general, it is the story that we have always known from the hand of Bram Stoker, but changing some names and narrative pathways. Count Orlock is here the vampire who terrorizes the scene, played by a mythical Max Schreck who was later succeeded by Willem Dafoe.

Nosferatu contains all the ingredients that we have seen throughout history within the vampire genre: a human-like monster that sucks the blood of those around him, a sinister castle, a journey that turns into a curse, and a love story that never has a happy ending.

9. Fright Night (1985)







duration : 106 min.

: 106 min. Director: Tom Holland

In this top you will find hidden youthand can not miss scary night. Although the first was a cocktail of thriller and fantasy, with In Holland’s film we see a pure horror story, focused on a young audience, with that touch of comedy and adventure quite common in the decade. Charley Brewster, an American teenager, discovers that his new neighbor is actually a vampire, and his mission is to try to uncover his identity. Lots of fun, handcrafted special effects and a seductive vampire whose very existence is threatened by a young Charley. Ideal for a stormy night.

8. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)







duration : 86 min.

: 86 min. Director: Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement

Before getting down to business with Marvel Studios, Taika Waititi worked with Jemaine Clement to deliver the most hilarious comedy in the vampire genre. Both, along with Jonathan Brugh, star in this feature film shot as a mockumentary to show what life is like for these undead in New Zealand. How have they adapted to new currents, fashions, the passage of time, etc.. The film was such a success that today it has its own television series and a spinoff: Wellington Paranormal.

7.Blade (1998)







duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. Director: Stephen Norrington

The one who has seen the sun could not be missing. Blade will have a new opportunity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe current with Mahershala Ali picking up the baton from Wesley Snipes, but it was the latter who starred in the original trilogy of this particular vampire with more of a vigilante spirit than a monster. Blade is a pure action film that abandons horror to focus on the spectacular choreography of Snipes, Katana in hand, and what is lent.

6. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)







duration : 110 min.

: 110 min. Director: Robert Rodriguez

One of the great works of Robert Rodriguez working side by side with Quentin Tarantino. The best of open until dawn is that it takes place without vampires for a good part of the footage. The story follows two criminals who must manage to get to Mexico, and on the way they run into a family that they kidnap in order to use their means of transportation. They end up in a bar and… Vampire Party! open until dawn plays a lot of absent-mindedness for much of its footage, looking more like a thriller until the fantastic explodes and the most stunning action appears on the screen. Even Tom Savini or Danny Trejo start distributing tow to the undead.

the magic of open at dawn lies precisely in that, in not showing the vampires until that final stretch of heart attack, no terror involved or suspense, just pure action. To have been launched in the nineties, it has a great video game essence. Also, Quentin Tarantino is especially good with George Clooney on screen.

5. Hidden Youth (1987)







duration : 98 min.

: 98 min. Director: Joel Schumacher

All movies should have the eighties cut to be more cool, that’s how it is. Putting aside that unfulfillable wish, hidden youth marks the adolescent vampire adventures that would come later, focusing more on the lore and legend that revolves around the concept of this immortal monster. The romantic factor, even being very present, is more secondary to show how young people face the changes to make the leap to a more adult stage. That, of course, topped it all off with a pure adventure story. An entertainment that navigates between terror, drama and even the most rogue action.

4. John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)







duration : 107 min.

: 107 min. Director: John Carpenter

One of the most underappreciated works within the extensive work of John Carpenter. Even the director himself occupies the title of the feature film for how unique it is. A group of vampire hunters comes across Valek, one of the most dangerous and feared vampires. His mission since then will be none other than to hunt him down to end the threat of the undead. Carpenter lovingly shoots a unique work within the vampire genre that navigates between Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the filmmaker’s pure horror DNA. It is difficult to mix terror and action, as a general rule, but the author of The Thing comes out with flying colors. Turn clearly part of this idea.

3. Let Me In (2008)







duration : 110 min.

: 110 min. Director: Thomas Alfredson

Of the most author that you can find in the genre, along with only lovers survive, Martin either A girl comes home alone at night. Tomas Alfredson’s film was so successful that two years later it even won a remake signed by Matt Reeves himself (batman). let me in is an intimate story that talks about how abuse and mistreatment can isolate a person until they take them to a parallel world. It has nothing to do with what was previously stated in this top, so if you are looking for a different bet, more leisurely, with the concept of the vampire practicing in an alternative way, then this is your film.

2. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)







duration : 123 min.

: 123 min. Director: Jim Jarmusch

We have already mentioned it to you, but it could not be missing from this list with its own position. Jim Jarmush is one of the authors of the fantastic that has made us fall in love the most. Before engaging with the zombies of him in The dead don’t diedirected and wrote only lovers survive with Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton, a couple of vampires in love facing extinction. The blood is no longer what it used to be and now these creatures must survive as best they can. Mesmerizing beyond belief.

1. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)







duration : 130 min.

: 130 min. Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola’s career was on its last legs, but thanks to Bram Stoker’s Dracula and his time at the Oscars managed to take flight a bit. As of today, this film starring Keanu Reeve, Winona Ryder and Gary Oldman is the one that best represents the original work of Bram Stoker. It is used as a reference and starting point to represent contemporary Dracula. Works like Netflix’s Dracula took a hard look at Coppola’s production design in an attempt to achieve similar success.