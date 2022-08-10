The 10 best-selling games in history: Pokémon, Minecraft, GTA V and more

Hundreds of video games are released each year, many of them great AAA acclaimed by the public and critics that have the support of distributors and large companies to advertise them. However, only a few manage to go down in history.

On this occasion, we will not talk about successes at the critical level, but about games that have triumphed in saleswhich have managed to win over players for their excellent qualities, causing social phenomena that have resulted in millions of units sold.

With recent Take Two or Nintendo sales updatestoday we review and update the sales of the 10 best-selling games in history. inside list:

10. Wii Fit – 43.8 million units sold

Nintendo has managed to channel its sales very well by offering games that are for everyone. Wii was a very accessible console that encouraged family play, as did many of its games.

One of them was Wii Fit, which used the famous scale to challenge us with more physical exercises designed to play around a core of friends and family. Run worked.

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 – 45 million units sold

Rockstar pulled out of his sleeve an open world that is very difficult to beat. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the studio’s great works and an ode to the western genre.

Undoubtedly, we are faced a game as big as it is complete, with an obsession for detail as has never been seen and that has already been cast among the best in history.

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 46.82 million units sold

The best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch is a revision of a Wii U game. That says a lot about the quality of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and how well it has done to continue to attract millions of players to this well-defined arcade formula.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been with us for a few years now and is still one of the best sellers. An unequivocal sign that there are still many laps to go.

7. Pokémon Blue / Green / Red / Yellow – 47 million units sold

It would be strange that Pokémon did not appear in the top and nothing like those deliveries that originated it all. The eastern and western compendium of the first generation took the first steps to turn this saga into a worldwide phenomenon.

6. Super Mario Bros – 58 million units sold

VIDEO 5 CURIOSITIES of SUPER MARIO BROS, the legendary NES game

The video game icon also had to be present. Super Mario Bros conquered the whole world in the days of NES. The platform game par excellence catapulted Nintendo as one of the leaders in terms of video game development.

5. PUBG – 75 million units sold

Battle royale fever that would shape our industry in just a few years began with PUBG. Millions of players won this title which, curiously, is now It has been changed to the free to play model.

4. Wii Sports – 82.9 million units sold

Wii Sports was a playable revolution thanks to the launch of the Nintendo Wii. The fact that it was sold together with the console in many countries guaranteed its resounding success. Will Nintendo Switch Sports be able to replicate it?

3. Tetris – 100 million units sold

Tetris has had many versions and if we put them all together we would probably surpass any game on the list, but we are left with the 100,000 million that EA got a few years ago. It takes a long time to put all those copies in order.

2. GTA V – 170 million units sold

GTA V has been present in three generations of consoles. We think that this fact says it all by itself. Rockstar has succeeded thanks to GTA V and especially to the timeless success of GTA Online. When will GTA VI arrive?

1. Minecraft – 238 million units sold

Minecraft is eternal, so much so that it is a game that will always offer you new things. The creativity of its players and the chances of Mojang’s title make the exorbitant number of sales is the most normal thing in the world.

Do you think there will be a game that can overcome these ten giants? Can someone end the dominance of Minecraft or GTA V? We read you.