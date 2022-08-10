Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum with looks in pink ‘Barbiecore’

If you have been attentive to the media or social networks in recent months, surely you know why Everything related to the Barbie doll is becoming fashionable. The release of the film, played by Margot Robbie, will be a before and after for Mattel and for the world of fashion as well. People are already beginning to talk about ‘Barbiecore’ as the trend of the year. Yes, we will wear pink from top to bottom. Although it was Pierpaolo Piccioli who started dyeing Valentino’s collections and campaigns entirely pink, this phenomenon has been named after the iconic doll for obvious reasons. There are many designers who have been encouraged to give themselves completely to this and the famous have not been slow to follow them. The last two have been Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum, who have combined their looks in pink to act as judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Last night, a new installment of ‘America’s Got Talent’ was presented in Pasadena, California. This contest is already celebrating its 15th season and the actress and model are making us enjoy while they discover new American talents. Beyond the program, they also impress us at the galas with their outfits. We can’t help it. Last night they left us speechless with their matching looks. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum agreed to cause a sensation on the red carpet with two scandalous dresses in pink. There is no doubt: the ‘Barbiecore’ trend will be the most seen in the following seasons. They have decided to take it to the extreme with tight dresses, glitter and matching sandals. Do you dare?

Getty Images

