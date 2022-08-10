Simon Cowell is proud of Camila Cabello and Harry Styles after their training on ‘The X Factor’ | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Simon Cowell was nostalgic remembering when he first saw Harry Styles and Camila Cabello.

In a new interview with ExtraCowell talked about the successful performerswhom he helped through the British and American versions of “The X Factor“, a reality show that offers a singing competition between the participants.

I remember that audition like it was yesterday. The young man was charming, very sure of himself, he was very funny. He really liked me a lot. I just thought, there is something very special about him. You never forget those moments… And to tell the truth, if we weren’t making contestants’ careers successful, he wouldn’t be doing these shows today.”

styles28 years old, auditioned in 2010 through the UK version of “The X Factor“. In the same season, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan also auditioned, who were deleted and they were asked form a band in order to continue in the competition.

That was how the young people formed the band “one direction“, which performed “What makes you beautiful” before announcing his separation.









Nevertheless, Harry Styles has released three albumsincluding their hits “Watermelon Sugar” and “As it was”, both of which have remained on the “Billboard Hot 100” chart.

Also, Simon Cowell talked about Camila Hair25, who also auditioned in the US version of “The X Factor” in 2012 as a solo artist, before being eliminated with the option of returning to a band alongside Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, whose group was called “Fifth Harmony” and they stayed in third place in the competition.

It wasn’t planned for her to audition. I casually went backstage and saw her crying. I asked her why she was crying and she said it was too late for her to audition because she was a “reserve” – ​​whatever that meant. I said, ‘Well, I’m one of the producers, and you just got access to audition.









“Fifth Harmony” signed with the company Cowell’s Syco and they released three albums, whose songs “Worth it” and “Work from home” topped the list of most listened to.

Nevertheless, Cabello left the group in 2016.before the group’s third album came out.

By becoming independent as soloistCamila released three albums of her own and won first place on the list of listeners with her hits “Havana” and “Señorita”.

Cowell also spoke about other successful careers in which he played his part, saying that his success is what inspires him to continue:

When those moments work, and seeing Camila, Harry Styles, Leona Lewis, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson today… there have been so many moments where I’ve been at the right time when their careers could have gone in one direction. different. If those kinds of things didn’t happen, there would be no point in doing these shows.”