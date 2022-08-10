Selena Gomez: what happened to Francia Raisa, the friend who donated a kidney to her | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

In 2017, she became known worldwide for an act of sheer selflessness. Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys to her friend and actress Selena Gomez, who needed a functional one because of the lupus she suffered from, an act that was applauded by everyone, but after some disagreements, the artist also disappeared from the scene. Now last, and after several years, she reappeared with the singer and businesswoman.

On July 27, the former Disney Channel star posted a video on his TikTok account with one of the platform’s trends: the phrase “he’s a 10, but…”. The striking thing about the publication is that Raisa appears in it.

Immediately, the comments on said social network and others were related to the friendship or enmity that both had, since -according to informants close to Selena- in 2018 the two artists would have had a confrontation as a result of Gomez’s attitudes.

Selena is 30 years old, France, 4 years older (Photo: Billboard)

SELENA GOMEZ RE-APPEARS WITH FRANCIA RAISA ON TIKTOK

The celeb is usually active on TikTok, so it was not surprising that she appeared with a video according to the current trend: “It’s a 10 but…”.

“She’s a 10, but she hates your best friend”Selena said near the end of the clip, to which Francia replied: “I hate her sometimes too”.

It becomes clear that the friends take the comment in good humor, as they crack up on camera. “Honestly, fair enough”Gomez commented to finish. This fact caused intrigue in his fans because it was believed that they were still estranged.

@Selena Gomez But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

SELENA GOMEZ AND HER ALLEGED CONFLICT WITH FRANCIA RAISA

This appearance of Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa, as well as the comment about “hate”, take on relevance because in 2018 it was reported that they had fought.

The Behaving Badly actress and Raisa became friends in 2007, when Disney and ABC Family – now Freeform – had them visit a children’s hospital together. Ten years later, in September 2017, the “How I Met Your Father” series member decided to donate one of her kidneys to Gomez, whose health was deteriorating due to her lupus.

“There are no words to thank my friend Francia Raisa for what she has done for me. She has given me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I feel incredibly lucky. I love you so much sister”then wrote the singer in an Instagram post.

However, a year later, in August 2019, RadarOnline revealed that, according to a source, Raisa was concerned that Gomez was not taking care of her health as promised. “Selena did the opposite of what she said she was going to do when she recovered. She claimed that she wasn’t going to drink anymore, but she did. [Francia] told her that she was really making some unhealthy choices and that she was worried about her.”said the informant.

Supposedly, the interpreter of “Lose you to love me” did not take her friend’s comments well and decided to exclude her from her life. At that time, the media reported that the friends had been estranged for 9 months. “Because of everything they’ve been through together, Selena doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to be a part of France’s life again.”added the source. Regarding that question, none of the actresses had spoken.

The image of both after the kidney transplant (Photo: Francia Raisa / Instagram)

