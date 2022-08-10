Selena Gomez is the second Latina to be nominated as a producer – El Financiero

On the morning of this Tuesday, July 12, the list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awardsorganized by the Television Academy, which left surprises such as the nomination of Selena Gomez as a producer thanks to his television series, Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez, who is also one of the protagonists of the TV show, is part of the executive production alongside Steve Martin, John Hoffman, Martin Short, Jamie Babbit, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Selena Gomez, the second Latina to be nominated as a producer at the Emmys

The above means that Selena Gomez is the second Latina to be nominated as producer in the 74-year history of the Emmy awards ceremony; the first was Salma Hayek for Ugly Betty Fox back in 2007.

Also, only one Latin woman has won as a producer in any of the series categories -Celia D. Costas for angels in america in 2004-, according to Variety.

However, her work as an actress was not eligible for this edition of the Emmys. Within the field of acting, only two Latinas have been part: Rita Moreno, for 9 to 5 in 1983 and America Ferrera, who won by Ugly Betty in 2007 and the following year she was nominated again.

Despite being born in the United States Selena Gomez has Latin ancestry since his father is Mexicanwhich is why she is considered one of the young Latin promises in Hollywood, first as an actress and now as a producer.

Only Murders in the Building, an up-and-coming comedy series

Only Murders in the Building is one of the productions nominated in the category best comedy series; compete with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Ted Lasso, What We Do in the Shadows, Curb Your Enthusiasm Y Hacks.

In the series, Selena plays Mabel Mora, one of the residents of an Upper West Side building, the Arconia. After her neighbor Tim Kono is murdered, she teams up with Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), a semi-retired actor, and Charles Putnam (Martin Short), a struggling Broadway director, to create a podcast to help solve the crime.