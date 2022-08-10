Rumors about Karrion Kross’s involvement in WWE Clash at The Castle are denied

Triple H continues to reinforce the main WWE roster with the return of former superstars. dakota kai she was the first to do it at SummerSlam, and just 6 days later it was the turn of Karrion Kross Y Scarlettwho surprised fans with an unexpected appearance on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The intentions of the former NXT Champion were very clear in just a few minutes. Kross appeared to attack Drew McIntyre by surprise, while Scarlett placed an hourglass on the ring in front of Roman Reigns, a gesture commonly used by the couple to challenge their upcoming rivals.

With WWE Clash at The Castle just around the corner, fans have begun to speculate that the company could change plans for the Cardiff eventmaking him a triple threat for the WWE Unified Universal Championship, something that seems not going to happen.

In this sense, during the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the main event of the PLE is still a singles match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, so it is still unknown when Kross will get his title shot. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“By the way, for Cardiff, it’s still Roman and Drew. And although this can always change, I was told that the plans will not change. They feel that this should be the fight. They don’t want it to be anything else…so, as far as when (Kross) will get his chance against Roman Reigns, because obviously, they’re building him for that, I have no idea when it will be“.

WWE Clash at The Castle will take place on September 3 from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The match between Reigns and McIntyre is expected to close out the event. The show has been very well received, breaking all records in terms of ticket sales, a clear example of the expectation generated by the first PLE in British territory after almost 3 decades.

