Roblox falls 17% after the close of trading after reporting a 4% drop in its reserves

the video game company Roblox It fell 17.44% in trading after the close of trading on Tuesday, hours after it reported a 4% annual drop in a key sales indicator for investors.

The shares of the US company were trading at $39.09 each on the New York Stock Exchange, at 9:00 p.m. on August 9.

Roblox reported that in April-June 2022 its reserves – which includes income, deferred income and other adjustments – fell 4% from 2021, to 639.9 million dollars.

Average daily users were 52.2 million in the second quarter, 21% more than last year; gamers spent a total of 11.3 billion hours on the platform.

The company achieved a 30% growth in its sales, to 591.2 million dollars, but had a negative cash flow of 57.3 million dollars.

It accumulates a decline of 54.10% in its stock papers so far in 2022. Its market value is currently 28,088 million dollars.

Adverse results for Roblox in the second quarter of the year are added to other disappointing reports by some of the most important companies in the video game sector.

Roblox is a global online gaming platform with a creation system that allows users to create their own virtual worlds. It is one of the platforms that is closest to what the metaverse intends to be.

