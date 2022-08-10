Phil Nevin reveals what’s next for Mike Trout

Mike Trout met with the media on July 31 after visiting spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins on July 28 and said he has made a lot of progress. He began rotation exercises on August 3, and interim manager Phil Nevinsaid Trout started swinging off a tee on Aug. 8.

Trout will continue to increase his baseball activities, as the injury hasn’t bothered him while running or throwing. Nevin said Trout is feeling “really good” so far, and that batting practice is probably the next step in his progression:

OF Trout left the Los Angeles Angels’ July 12 game in the fifth inning with upper back spasms, and was out of the lineup from July 13-15. He returned to the lineup on July 16 against the Dodgers, only to be pulled minutes before game time. The Angels announced that he was still dealing with back spasms.

Outfielder Trout said at the time that he was batting in the cage before the start of the game when his back caught fire. He previously underwent an MRI and CT scan that revealed no structural damage.