Perseid meteor shower 2022: when and how to see it in Mexico?

Discover when and how to see the Perseid meteor shower 2022 from Mexico | Photo: Twitter (@iaa_csic)

The perseid meteor shower 2022 is one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the summer and can be seen in the night sky of Mexico between the night of friday the 12th and the dawn of saturday august 13. At Unotv.com we explain what time Y how to see it.

August will not only be the scene of this meteor shower that dazzles astronomy lovers every summer, but it will happen almost at the same time as the Full Sturgeon Moon, which could overshadow the Perseids thanks to its bright glow. This was announced by Bill Cooke, a NASA astronomer.

“Sadly, this year’s Perseid peak will see the worst possible circumstances for observers (…) The Moon is much brighter than anything else in the night sky, and will wash out all but the brightest Perseids as they pass through our atmosphere and burn up high.” Bill Cooke, NASA

When to see the meteor shower Perseids 2022?

According to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), the Perseid meteor shower 2022 began its activity last Sunday, July 17 to culminate on Monday, August 24; however, its peak will occur at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12 and during the early morning saturday 13.

The portal Time and Dateas well as the INAOE, specifies that the maximum rate of meteors will be 100 per hour, although Bill Cooke clarifies that in North America one would expect to see 50 to 60 per hour. In real terms, for the Sturgeon Full Moononly 10 to 20 could be seen, “in the best of cases”, he admits.

The radiant is in the direction of the perseus constellationwith coordinates AR=03h06m, DEC=+57º45´.

Photo: Map of the Perseid meteor shower 2022 offered by the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE)

How to see the August meteor shower?

The portal Time and Date ensures that you do not need special equipment or many skills to see the Perseid meteor shower. “All you really need is a clear sky and a lot of patience,” say the specialists, who also offer a series of tips to see it better:

Find a secluded viewing spot, away from city lights. Once on site, it can take 15 to 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Dress for the weather and make sure you’re comfortable, especially if you plan to be out for a long time.

Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair with you – meteor watching can be a waiting game.

Once you’ve found your vantage point, lie down on the ground and look up at the sky.

Why does the 2022 Perseid meteor shower occur?

The Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) details that the Perseid meteor shower It is produced by the impact in our atmosphere of fragments of the meteoroid cloud of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. With a core of about 26 kilometers in diameter, this star it takes 133 years to orbit once the sun

The last time it transited through the inner solar system was in 1992, and it is estimated that it won’t be until 2126 when we will be able to see this giant of gas and dust again.

Finally, the organization Royal Museums Greenwich says she is one of the best meteor showers of the year because it produces bright meteors and is one of the most active. The geminids they also have a high hourly rate; however, they occur in December when the northern hemisphere experiences winter.

The Perseid meteor shower takes place during the summer school holidays in many parts of the northern hemisphere, allowing family groups to witness the meteor showerIt’s together.