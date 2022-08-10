‘Nothing like waking up by the sea’. Sofía Vergara spends quality time in Miami again

You can get the TV star out of Miami, but you can’t… well, you know the rest.

Sofía Vergara returned to her old Miami grounds, where the Colombian spent time modeling in the ’90s.

The former Modern Family contestant’s career has come a long way since then. She now lives in California, but still has family and friends in the area.

Vergara was photographed Friday having lunch with a large group, which included her mother, Margarita.

“Family time in Miami”, titled the America’s Got Talent judge for her more than 26 million followers.

In addition to multiple Instagram photos of her and her group strolling around town, the 50-year-old (yes! she’s 50!) also spent downtime checking out our magical scenery.

In another selfie, Vergara is seen on a terrace with the shimmering ocean behind her.

“Nothing like waking up by the sea.”

We hear you, Sofia. Come back when you want.

Among the thousands of people who liked Vergara’s tropical post was her “AGT” co-star Heidi Klum, who was also recently in Miami strutting her stuff at a local hotel.

In the comments section, Klum reminded her partner that the holidays were over.

“Can’t wait to see you on Tuesday!” the supermodel wrote to Vergara, of the talent show that airs live at 8 pm on NBC.