Not for all the gold in the world would Brad Pitt act with Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford – Come and see

It was not Brad Pitt who confessed it but Taylor-Johnson who, during a chat with Variety, revealed that the protagonist of “Once upon a time in Hollywood” has made a blacklist in which he included actors and actresses with whom he is not willing to work. even if they offer him all the gold in the world.

If he does not deny it, it will be necessary to believe that this problematic list is headed by Tom Cruise, with whom he shared in the distant 1994 “Interview with the vampire”.

The “Top Gun” star routinely creates rudeness with those around him. He is known for intervening in the scripts, the edition, the direction and even the marketing of the films. A fact that no one forgets was when he questioned actress Brooke Shields and called her irresponsible for having used antidepressants to deal with her postpartum depression. Shields was quick to reply: “Tom should stick to saving the world from aliens and let women suffering from postpartum depression decide which treatment options are best for them.” He is considered an egotistical actor by many of his peers and his fanaticism for Scientology does not sit well with the crowd.

Brad has been blunt: “He’s from the North Pole, and I’m from the South Pole. I always thought there was competition that got in the way of any real conversation.”

If the discomfort with Tom Cruise is clear, although only God knows what the real reason for the enmity is, with Harrison Ford it is more difficult to know the apparent or profound reason why he was included in the second place on the blacklist.

“It’s absolutely great,” Pitt said of Ford. And about “Intimate Enemy”, the film in which they shared the poster, he pointed out, “it was the most difficult I have ever been in. But as for the reports of out-of-control egos and people hiding in trailers, that wasn’t the case. Everybody was trying to make the best movie they could… under the circumstances.”

Surely the key to everything is at the end of the sentence, “under the circumstances”, which only he knows. However, those who witnessed the filming of the film directed by Alan Pakula say that Pitt was fed up with the changes that Harrison Ford He imposed the script, to the point that there were days left to start filming and he had three scripts in hand.

For those who haven’t seen it yet, Tom O’Meara (Ford), a New York cop of Irish descent, welcomes Rory Devaney (Pitt), a young Irishman who recently emigrated, into his home. A great friendship develops between the two, but what Tom ignores is that Rory is the most wanted terrorist in Great Britain.

They invested 86 million in making it and raised 140 million dollars, a real box office success but, it seems, Brad had a bad time and the story, for him, was far below expectations. That is why the eternal Indiana Jones has the dubious honor of being second on the list led by the hero of “Mission: Impossible”.