Nicolas Cage’s Delusional Multiverse

“Nick has become something that transcends being an actor,” says writer/director Tom Gormican of Nicolas Cage. Gormican is vehement and with reason, since he is responsible for what could be seen as the total movie about the actor, The unbearable weight of a huge talent. According to the filmmaker, Cage “has become a cultural figure. Just seeing his face makes people happy. That’s really interesting and it made me want to dig deeper and find out who he really is.”

The unbearable weight of a huge talent is a self-parodic comedy set in Mallorca in which Cage plays a version of himself as an actor trapped by debt who is forced to accept a millionaire sum to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire, Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal), a great fan of his work and whose cousin, played by Paco León, is a powerful arms dealer wanted by the CIA. Without a doubt, this is a tape made by Nicolas Cage fans about Nicolas Cage fans for ditto of the star

However, despite the fact that the film may seem like a joke at the service of the current concept of the multiverse that dominates contemporary fiction, there are very serious reasons behind this film. “It was probably the most overwhelming challenge that I have had in 43 years in the cinema, I was terrified, I was afraid that it would fall into the cartoon”, assured the actor in an interview with cinemania. Tom Gormican had a hard time convincing the interpreter, and he did it thanks to a heartfelt and intelligent letter with which he showed that his enthusiasm went beyond the fan phenomenon and that he really intended to vindicate his figure throughout rule.

Nicolas Cage, with the Balearic Mediterranean in the background in The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent (2022).

For fans of the actor, The unbearable weight of a huge talentpremiered on June 17, is a feast of winks and references to the most recognized tapes of the interpreter, of with Air (1997) to Moon spell (1987), Face/Off (1998), Wild Heart (1990), The rock (1996) and, of course and among many others, Leaving Las Vegas (1995), for which he won the Academy Award in 1996. With almost 110 titles behind him as a professional actor, there was no doubt where to choose, but Gormican’s film recycles the best moments of the actor to go through a life full of dramatic ups and downs that is the history of cinema and also of the internet.

In the 1990s, while Cage was winning the Hollywood Oscar, he also went bankrupt when the US treasury claimed 14 million dollars from him; a debt that worsened with the start of the 21st century. For the actor it was a hyperactive and intense time that left, in its wake, a multitude of urban legends around him and fueled the thousands of memes that still fill social networks day after day. “The film is really Tom’s fantasy, drawn from insights in the media and on the Internet, as well as glimpses of my personal life that have been made public,” says Cage.

A talent beyond good and evil

Cage portrayed as a grieving hermit, feeding his talented truffle hog in the woods of Seattle (Pig, 2022).

The unbearable weight of a huge talent It coincides on the billboard with another work with which Cage redefines his status as a cult actor. This is not the first time this has happened – in the last three years, thanks to Mandy (2018), Color Out of Space (2019) or Ghostland Prisoners (2021), Cage has taken on considerable weight in the most alternative scene – nor will it be the last, but the moment can be understood as a self-critical turning point in his career. At 58 years old, Cage seems to have redeemed himself from the debts of the past and everything indicates that he no longer needs the approval of the big studios to be recognized as the star that he is. In Pigdirected by newcomer Michael Sarnoski, amply proves it.

In the film, in theaters July 15, he plays a former chef living isolated in the woods of Seattle grieving the loss of everything he loves. As if he were a hermit, he survives by hunting truffles thanks to the olfactory talent of his pig, until one day someone kidnaps the pig, in a plot twist that could make us suspect that we are facing a new revenge film so characteristic of his filmography. Nothing could be further from reality, since Pig is a slow-cooked drama that offers one of the best performances of Cage in years: contained, firm and touching.

Nicolas Cage smelling a truffle in a still from Pig (2022).

“If Nick hadn’t been a movie star, he would have been president,” co-star Alex Wolff explained in a profile on the actor on G.Q.. “She has this magical aura that says she had to do something magical,” she continued. For an actor who has worked with the greatest of the best Hollywood, from Francis Ford Coppola to the Coen brothers, Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Brian De Palma, John Woo, Michael Bay or Werner Herzog, it might seem that there is nothing left to do. do. His next projects suggest rather the opposite. If Cage’s multiverse wasn’t varied and broad enough, the actor is finalizing his participation as a protagonist in the Netflix series about Joe Exotic, the protagonist of the true crime tiger-king, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring two hitmen and planning the murder of Carole Baskin, owner of the rival zoo to his own. He will also play Count Dracula in Reinfielda new twist on the Bram Stoker story, now focused on the vampire’s subordinate who ends up in a mental asylum, and will return to action movies in The Retirement Plan, in the role of a father who has to save his ex-wife and daughter from the plots of a criminal enterprise. “There is a spiritual conflict in Nick’s eyes and on his face,” Scorsese reflected on the actor, in words recalled by the journalist from G.Q. Gabriella Paiella. “It is visible, it is clear and it translates into a general feeling of discomfort. It is an inner question: Will redemption come? Have I done enough? Given the delirious and indefatigable pace of her career, perhaps that answer does not seem like it will ever come.