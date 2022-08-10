New and innovative solutions to strengthen the pelvic floor

American actress Kate Winslet declares on a talk show that she suffers from incontinence after three births. German TV host Amira Pocher promotes pelvic floor exercises, and German-American gynecologist and author Sheila de Liz posts “sex muscle” videos on YouTube. A training device with games controlled by an app for the abdomen floods social media channels. The pelvic floor, as gynecologists also confirm, is on its way to becoming a hot topic after decades of being hidden.

The pelvic floor is a collection of various muscles and connective tissue that closes the abdominal cavity from the bottom and curves up at the edges like a hammock. It joins the pubic bone in front, the coccyx behind, and the ischial tuberosities laterally. In women, there is an opening in the center that can be widened for delivery. Upward, the pelvic floor supports the bladder, uterus, and rectum; down, it encloses the urethra, vagina, and intestine.

When the strength of the pelvic floor muscle decreases, medical problems can arise. The most common are pelvic floor weakness and prolapse, disorders that can cause urinary incontinence and have negative effects on sexuality.

According to the German Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (DGGG), urinary incontinence is “a serious health problem in women of all ages”, as stated in the German guideline for the treatment of female incontinence approved in 2022 The number of people affected is not clear. The association starts from the basis that there is a high number of unregistered cases.

According to the DGGG, the number of affected women increases with age. In a 2005 survey, only 7.8 percent of women under the age of 40 indicated that they were not always able to hold their urine. In the case of those over 60 years of age, it was 27.1 percent. A German-Danish study from 2017 estimates the percentage of affected women to be 48.3 percent.

Thomas Fink, director of a specialized center in Berlin, explains the most common variants: in the case of “stress incontinence”, urine is lost involuntarily when coughing, sneezing or playing sports. “Urge incontinence” is the involuntary loss of urine associated with an urgent need to urinate. If both occur, we speak of “mixed urinary incontinence”.

A common cause is childbirth, explains the urogynecologist, a specialist in the interface between gynecology and urology: “The development of childbirth is decisive for the risk of later suffering a pelvic floor disorder.” This is problematic, for example, if the child is very large and heavy or if forceps are used. Other risk factors include heavy lifting, obesity, smoking, and age at first birth.

For a long time, obstetrics hadn’t paid enough attention to this topic, says Fink, who teaches courses for midwives on “pelvic floor-friendly childbirth.” After childbirth, she continues, the pelvic floor is only examined more closely if serious damage is suspected, such as a tear. But every birth is a huge strain: “During childbirth, parts of the pelvic floor stretch up to three times their size. But it can take years or even decades before symptoms appear,” Fink explains.

The importance of re-toning the pelvic floor after childbirth is also highlighted by German gynecologist Sheila de Liz, author of a book on women’s health. In one of her YouTube videos she explains: “It is very important to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles because they also play a role in sexual life.”

According to de Liz, women with a good pelvic floor are better able to tighten their vaginas, which increases pleasure for both partners: “Orgasms are much more intense with strong, healthy pelvic floor muscles.”

Men also have a pelvic floor, but its construction is different and therefore more stable. Pelvic floor weakness in men is rare, as Fink reports. Sometimes it occurs after a prostate operation. According to the specialist, many men do not even know that they have a pelvic floor and cannot consciously contract it. “However, men would also benefit from pelvic floor training, for example for power,” Fink explains.

According to the new German guideline, the usual practice for cases of pelvic floor disorders is to “try non-surgical therapies first.” Physiotherapy is usually prescribed for this, in which women learn specific exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor. Electrostimulation is also one of the possible measures. In the event that the damage is so severe that surgery is necessary, Fink explains that there are several procedures: you can try to repair the damage with the patient’s own tissue or, if that is not enough, ligaments or nets can be inserted.

“Science is now paying more attention to the issue,” says Fink. In his opinion, this has been helped by the fact that ultrasound equipment is getting better and better and allows damage to be diagnosed more frequently.

That the subject is gradually coming out of the corner of shame is also shown by the emphasis with which certain devices are advertised on social networks. “Perifit”, for example, a product from France, looks like a dildo but is actually a medical device that connects to a mobile phone via Bluetooth.

Through the app, the user can train her pelvic floor by literally playing with her abdominal muscles: by contracting and relaxing the muscles, she directs the cursor around the playing field and collects points. The manufacturer cannot provide any studies on its benefits, and claims to be working on it, but still without results.

Gynecologist and author Sheila de Liz thinks these devices are “really cool,” and thinks the idea of ​​learning to assess and develop your own pelvic floor strength is “great.” However, she notes, the device is more suitable for women “who already know their pelvic floor well.” As the doctor points out, people with serious problems need professional support.

dop