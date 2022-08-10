My message to Kim Kardashian: Don’t give up dating younger men just yet

Ads

Reports this week that Kim Kardashian, 41, broke up with her much younger boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, because she found herself “totally exhausted” by her “immaturity” didn’t exactly surprise me. After an entire love life dating only older men (maximum in love with: 15; maximum been on a date with: 20) I have recently swapped teams and only date younger men since I turned 31 at the end of last year . But while there are many benefits of dating men in their mid to late twenties, maturity is definitely not one of them.

At first you think immaturity is only on a superficial level: they still use Snapchat; they leave the laundry to their mothers and when they say they would like to go to the theater, you can assume it’s because they have never been there. There’s blaring TikTok in the bathroom and dark Netflix timelines, including the kind of “grown-up” cartoons that people only watch when they’re high. They still get high, which is more than boring when you don’t. Also, the words “look at this meme” will never suit me.

Where the relationship actually takes place is also complicated when they are less likely to own their own place. Of the few I dated, one lived with his parents, one in his car and one in a kind of gymnasium on a commercial property next to a music studio full of Kurupt FM-style “producers”. Our front row involved me begging, then yelling at him in bed to please go and have him refuse. “It’s only midnight,” he replied.

However, despite the unusual bass, the young-guns bring a lot to the table. There is less emotional baggage and far fewer exes. What they’ve had is usually mentioned a lot (in reference to their only experience of something) which makes you feel, oddly enough, like the girl is some kind of half friend of yours too, but there are no kids yet, no exes. – wives and fewer than Henry VIII’s procession of beheaded lovers.

Fewer exes seem to equate to fewer games (less likely they’ve been very burned out and mastered manipulation) and they adore you, really, seeming unable to believe they’ve gotten an “older woman”, which I guess is the fantasy of most. part of young people at some point. It’s just all a little… easier with the younger ones.

Dates are more fun too, because unlike older millennials they usually drink less and want to do things. One of them suggested a life time van trip to Devon to skydive and another took me to a ceilidh in a student union (granted). There was a trip to a beach and an orchestral performance of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. I can’t say I would have done it without a guy dragging me behind him, all smiles.

Furthermore, unlike older men, young people still dream big and haven’t had time to get bored with the ambitions they once had to give up in the face of security and mortgage. I found it extremely inspiring. And at the risk of saying something based on appearance, an older man would never get away with saying about a younger woman, I’m so fit. I didn’t realize I also liked abs until I first saw them, recently on a man saying, “Do you want to be my girlfriend?” as if we were still in school. I quickly found that my hand was on his stomach most of the time, incredulous, as if she were pregnant.

Yet the superficial advantages of the age group only support you as long as there is no type of hiccup and I wonder if this is what has started to bother Kim K. Young men have not yet learned to be flexible and want to come out with their conditions. Since Kim has children, and should have been less spontaneous than Pete (no children), is this where it all went wrong?

I have found that there is a lack of loyalty in young people, perhaps because they don’t have enough experience to accomplish a good thing when they do – which I wasn’t even in my 20s – and so you get used to excuses. I received an “sorry” tiramisu sent to my work by one, and another, who had canceled a plan we had half an hour ago, recently texted me trying to win me back six months late. When I reminded him at the time that I had walked out of a party to see him and that a no-show wouldn’t give him a second chance, he said he was “too tired” (young people take a nap and eat time like children). “Good luck with everything,” I replied, having decided it wasn’t worth it. “Sounds like a threat,” he replied. Jesus, I thought, trying not to use the words: “grow”. It is very tempting to use these words often with younger men.

I don’t admire Kim K very much, but I do admire that doing something with a 28-year-old man lasts up to nine months. The experiences I have all had, thus far, have ended more abruptly than the relationships I have had with any older man. The younger ones still don’t know who they are or what they want, and communication is their biggest weakness: the more intelligent are silent and blame their “head space”, which made me wonder if mental health has become an excuse. to get everything, including appointments, for almost Gen-Z-ers.

The less bright ones question you, or just sleep with someone else. It happened to me recently and the guy was the skydiver sending tiramisu who asked me to be his girlfriend one minute then decided to ignore his phone and sleep with someone else the next day. I haven’t been entirely discouraged yet, but when young people have the ups and downs of a hormonal teenager, I have to agree with Kim that she is totally exhausting.

Lucy Holden is a freelance journalist

