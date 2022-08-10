Murcia Fair 2022: ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Jamaica’, new attractions at FICA

The Murcia Fair will feature two new attractions this September: ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Jamaica’, which users will be able to try from September 1 to 13 at La Fica.

This Tuesday the traditional draw for the locations of the attractions was held and this year’s novelties will be, in the ‘Fortnite’ Show category, an inflatable divided into seven action zones in which visitors, dressed in vests and special glasses they will participate in a combat with laser swords, and in the category of Attraction for adults ‘Jamaica’, an attraction with circular movements in a vertical plane with a platform where the users are located.

These attractions are part of the news that the Murcia City Council announced that it would add to the September Fair this year. These are unique attractions, aimed at children and adults, as well as innovative shows and booths, which have been raffled among the registered participants.

When does the fair start?



The amusement fair will open on September 1 at the La Fica site and will be part of the program of the traditional September Fair in Murcia. On opening day all attractions will have an offer of two tickets for the price of one.

How long will the attractions be?



The attractions will be available at La Fica until Tuesday, September 13, the day on which the fair will end.

Activities



The session on Monday, September 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., will be dedicated to people with different abilities, with public address silence and minimizing acoustic signals and lighting as much as possible.

Children’s Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with a 50% discount on admission to all attractions.