Maverick’ for the new ‘Legally Blonde’ movie

Reese Witherspoon credit: Bang Showbiz

Reese Witherspoon will once again play the famous lawyer Elle Woods in the long-awaited sequel to ‘Legally Blonde 2’ -which was the sequel to the 2001 original-, in a new installment of the saga inspired by nothing more and nothing less than ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

This is what the producer also said in a recent interview with USA Today when she pointed out that she loved that Tom Cruise’s latest film included a nod to the first “Top Gun” movie, which was released more than 30 years ago, in 1986.

“I’m still hopeful that ‘Legally Blonde 3’ will turn out well. It’s like ‘Top Gun’: They waited a long time to do another version of that movie and I loved the nostalgia they put into it. So definitely that.” gave us a lot of inspiration about what we wanted to do with Elle Woods,” said the Hollywood star.

Reese also stated that the characters are so dear to her that she wants to make sure the change is seamless.

“I feel that these characters are my friends, so I have tried to take good care of them. I would never do a mediocre version of their story,” added the founder of the production company Hello Sunshine, focused on creating projects designed for and by women, such as the series ‘ Big Little Lies’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Little Fires Everywhere’.

The third Legally Blonde movie is co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. So far there is no estimated date for its release.