Lewis Hamilton turned down to act alongside Tom-Cruise in Top Gun

the english pilot Lewis Hamilton, seven times Formula 1 championwho does not live one of his best seasons, revealed that he could have appeared in the new tape Top Gun: Maverick Along with Tom Cruise, who he says is his great friend.

This friendship between the pilot and the actor would have been the key for Hamilton to have a role in said film, however the English had to reject the rolesince the recordings coincided with his commitments on the track of the highest category of motorsports.

Tom and Lewis forged their friendship a long time ago, when the actor was recording a movie, he invited the Englishman and from there they managed to make a great bond that lasts until today: “He invited me to his studio years ago, when he was doing Edge of Tomorrow, and over time we built a friendship”, confessed the great English champion.

Lewis Hamilton he became a fan of the film when the first version came out in 1986so when the second was announced, he immediately sought out his friend Tom Cruise to be part of the feature film: “When I found out that the second one was going to be done, I said to myself: My God, I have to ask him. I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something or be in the back sweeping,” Hamilton chatted gracefully.

The English champion revealed that the role he was going to play would be a pilot of a fighter plane, however he could not do it, something that left him very sad because his desire to participate in the film was great: “It was the most disappointing conversation I’ve had,” he confessed, for having rejected the offer.

It should be remembered that Lewis Hamilton has already had the opportunity to venture into other projects far from Formula 1because a few months ago he joined the new group of investors of the NFL team, the Denver Broncos.

