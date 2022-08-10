Kylie Jenner and her daughter show their facet of fans of Travis Scott

Travis Scott triumphed in his concert at The O2 in London, where the tickets were sold out for the show in which the rapper had the support of his partner Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster who took a plane to the UK for this beautiful family meeting.

This show represents the first solo concert that Scott has given since the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival, which he organized, in which 10 people died last November.

Kylie shared the moment on social networks

Through Instagram, the socialite shared several photographs in which she is seen with her little 4 year old daughter enjoying the show.

In another image, the three appear giving each other an effusive hug, in another photo Kylie is seen holding hands with Travis.

The only one missing for the family to be complete is the couple’s little son who was born last February

The youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner also showed what happened behind the scenes after the show, there you see basketball stars James Harden, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, and Kevin Durant cheering on an emotional Travis at the end of the show.

The rapper was doused with several bottles of champagne as he was cheered on by those present.

matching dresses

After her partner’s concert, the socialite wore a denim miniskirt, a short biker jacket and black heels.

For his part, the musician wore an outfit to match his girlfriend’s, he had his red and white motorcycle jacket with the legend “Riders”, he also wore white pants and tennis shoes.

Travis also shared on his social networks his reunion with kyliesharing their stories an image in which they are seen walking hand in hand, which he titled: “riders for life”.

