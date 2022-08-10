Kylie Jenner, 25 years of the beauty entrepreneur queen of the web

The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, turns 25 on 10 August. Already famous as a teenager, she almost amazes the amount of professional and private goals achieved at her age. The young Californian has in fact been able to make her way beyond her well-known family, also known thanks to the series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kylie boasts a record profile on Instagram, which counts the astronomical figure of 363 million followers, which is one of the pages with the highest number ever. It is, therefore, the most followed woman in the world on the social network. An educational responsibility, one might say, towards the children who are inspired by her, but also a significant role in the development dynamics of the platform, which, for example, has recently allowed her to turn to the Meta group to ask for a step back on the mutation. of Instagram in the direction of TikTok.

But if Kylie Jenner is a queen of the web it is also a legacy, which comes from herbeauty empire he built with Kylie, her make-up brand that, over the years, has grown with skin care lines for adults and children.

In the fashion systemwho influences with her flashy outfits and always at the latest step with the most provocative trends, Kylie is the owner with her sister Kendall of a fashion line, as well as makeup, and alone of a swimwear brand.

Kylie’s excesses

Time, New York Post, Forbes: these are some of the publications that have included Kylie Jenner, just twenty, in their prestigious rankings, thanks to her formidable rise as a digital entrepreneur, so mirror of our times. In 2019, Forbes had even mistakenly placed her on the list of the youngest billionaires and then corrected herself the following year, blaming Jenner for tampering with her revenues to several zeros.





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

At twenty-five, Kylie Jenner is mother of two children: Stormi, who at four and a half years is a real star of the web, and the second son, six months, called Wolf at birth but waiting for a new official name. Together with fellow rapper Travis Scott, father of both children, Kylie has made it known that she has started the procedures for the name change, without saying more about it. “I knew from the moment I signed the birth certificate that her name wasn’t going to stay that. It just wasn’t for him.”

If Kylie is full of fans, hers lifestyle made of ostentation and extremes it also provokes quite a few criticisms of the smallest of the Jenners. The most recent is a real accusation: that of an “environmental criminal” for having flown, on his very expensive private jet, a minimum distance (17 minutes), saving only about ten minutes compared to the use of other more ecological means. As for his appearance lately Kylie is starting to look more natural, collecting positive reactions from followers, all too accustomed to extensions, artificial nails, sculptural contouring. Kim Kardashian’s little sister started cosmetic surgery at a very young age.

For her birthday, we retrace with a video the most spectacular looks sported by Kylie Jenner on the red carpets.