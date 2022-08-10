Kourtney Kardashian stokes rumors that she is pregnant with her fourth child after sporting a new top

KOURTNEY Kardashian has fueled rumors that she is pregnant with her fourth child after sporting a new top.

Fans have continued to speculate that Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is expecting a child from husband Travis Barker, 46.

Kourtney, 43, shared a photo of her wearing the top in a new Instagram Story post Wednesday.

In the selfie, Poosh’s founder makes a pouty face as she lies down, basking in the sun, and shows off her chestnut-colored eyes.

Subtitled “my natural eyes are red,” Kourtney’s irises almost appear to be a scarlet tinge as they reflect sunlight.

The reality TV star donned a baggy Honda motocross jersey in an instant, further fueling established theories that Kourtney is attempting to hide a growing trunk.

The Los Angeles native already has three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with her ex Scott Disick, 39.

Kourtney has been very public with her struggles to conceive with her rock star husband, Travis.

Recently, though, fans seem to be convinced that the TV personality has been successful in her endeavors, and she and the Blink-182 drummer are already expecting.

Kourtney poured fuel on the pregnancy rumors fire when she hid her stomach in a baggy sweatshirt in the trailer for the new season of the Hulu family series The Kardashians.

Several members of the KarJenner clan shared the clip on social media earlier this week to promote the September 22 release.

Kourtney’s outfit in the trailer was particularly interesting to fans as rumor has it that the Los Angeles native is expecting her fourth child.

In one scene, the mom of three was seen hugging her rocker boyfriend while wearing a loose forest green hoodie.

She wore a similar suit in a second shot showing the lovebirds sharing a kiss with Kourtney sporting a loose black hoodie.

Both dresses covered Kourtney’s stomach, hiding any evidence of a potential baby bump.

OLD PHOTO

Adding to the speculation, Kourtney recently shared a photo of the newlyweds standing outside the downtown Los Angeles location of the plant-based Vietnamese restaurant Au Lac.

Travis makes a funny face in a studded black vest and faded black hoodie while Kourtney smiles at something, or someone, behind the photographer.

She is depicted wearing a sheer crop top that exposes her stomach with the stripped bra visible underneath.

Everything looked pretty standard, until fans noticed that the pop that shows the belly is a repost of an older photo.

With pregnancy theories already rampant, the reposted photo only hints at further hints that Kourtney may be trying to keep her growing belly a secret.

BABY HIDDEN BELLY

Fans have already speculated that the Hulu star is attempting to hide her baby bump in a recent photo.

Kourtney posted on Instagram two photos of herself in a shiny black leather dress with a large slit.

She completed the look with high black heels, feathered sleeves and drop earrings.

The first shot showed her leaning one leg on the sofa behind her in her trailer while the other was planted on the floor.

The Los Angeles native looked into the distance as her dress fell down her legs.

He held the large sleeves in front of his stomach, covering it.

In the second photo, the 43-year-old sat on the sofa and looked at the floor.

Kourtney crossed her leg over her body and stomach and positioned herself so that she could hide a bump if there was one.

The former E! the star captioned the post: “Playing Dress Up in My Trailer”.

MILL OF NOISE

The photo set has led many fans to believe she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Fans on Reddit reposted the images and started a discussion on the thread.

One person wrote: “I think she is pregnant.

“So this is just speculation and I can be 100% wrong, but I feel how it has been moving lately. I think she is posting old photos but new to us, she hid her belly, herself ”.

“Don’t get me excited,” another fan replied.

One intervened: “Look at how she is sitting. Are you trying to hide a bump? “

MORE SPECULATIONS

Last month, Kourtney posted a photo that blew the internet crazy.

The former E! The star shared a glamorous model photo of herself in all-black leather on her Instagram story.

She wore thick dark smoky eye makeup and showed off her curves in a bra.

Kourtney posed holding a neon “V” in her hands as she crossed the lamp with one leg.

However, after fans saw the circular photo online, they came up with a different theory for Kourtney’s pose.

“She’s definitely pregnant, right?” a fan asked.

Others joked: “Set my reminder for nine months!”

