Justin Timberlake’s wife behind the success of The Sinner

There are tons of dramas on TV today crime background. There is almost spoiled for choice. Each has its own particularity and a character that distinguishes them. Some remain, others are soon forgotten. One series in particular stands out in a sea so crowded that it is impossible to navigate by sight. We are talking about The Sinneran American series broadcast for 4 seasons and for a total of 24 episodes from 2017 to 2021. The show in Italy has been an exclusive of Mediaset Premium since its debut which dates back to February 2018. Then also arrived on Netflix, The Sinner continue to be one of the most viewed and appreciated TV series of the digital channels (and free) of the Mediaset package. In fact, season 4 arrives in the late evening from 10 August on Canale 20 for a short but intense summer marathon.

A series that pushes the foot on the accelerator, which transports the audience into the darkest confines of human mind and in search of a truth that is brought to the surface by Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). The detective with a somewhat troubled private life is the iconic protagonist of The Sinner and narrator of a one-of-a-kind crime story. A series that convinces, not only for the skill of its leading actor, but for a story that is not limited only to stigmatizing thepolice investigation ca but that delves deeply into the (real) reasons that prompted the unfortunate to make the crazy gesture. Loved by critics but – unfortunately – known only by true lovers of quality seriality, The Sinner it’s a real turning point for small-screen crime dramas. And now we explain the reason for its success.

4 crimes, 4 stories of human madness: the plot of The Sinner

Each season covers the arc of a police investigation. Change the cast, the location but not the main protagonist. Detective Harry Ambrose, with an angular character but with a great nose for finding criminals, finds himself trying to unravel the knot in the skein, on the crime which upset the Tanetti family and which animated the first season, in which Cora (Jessica Biel), seized by a rush of anger, kills a stranger for no reason. In the second season, Harry returns to his hometown, where a full 13 years earlier he had settled there‘homocide of a boy just thirteen. A case full of lights and shadows, which gives an unexpected twist. In the third chapter, in which the cast appears a histrionic Matt Boomer in a very convincing acting test, the detective tries to put together the pieces of a serious car accident in Dorchester, a town not far from New York, where James Burns is the only survivor.

The investigations also in this case offer surprises, so much so as to bring to the surface a murky secret that has remained hidden for decades within the small community. In the last season – which arrives on Channel 20 – Harry Ambrose is enjoying his retirement with his new girlfriend. On Hanover Island he sees a local girl throw herself off the rocks, so much so that she begins to work with local authorities to shed some light on the case. Only the first season is freely inspired by the best seller by Petra Hammesfahr. Then it was Derek Simons, the creator of the series, who successfully pushed the project forward.

An anthological crime

Eight episodes per season lasting 50 minutes each to paint an intense and not at all trivial story that focuses on a criminal case capable of giving great surprises. Each narrative arc has its own beginning and an end, and each season can be seen in total autonomy from the others, precisely because for The Sinner the narrative structure of a series was used anthological. The gimmick was borrowed from literature. In fact, the anthology means one collection of short stories or poems by various authors, selected from several other compositions. The concept that is used on TV is very different. In this case, an anthological series has the characteristic of having a single narrative arc that opens and closes in a number limited number of episodes. An expedient born to give ease to the story to be compacted and to always propose something new. The Sinner marries with the new “fashion” that reigns in America, where many series are renewed from year to year proposing stories set in the same universe but with a different cast. In the series in question, the cases of investigations and the co-protagonists change. Detective Harry Ambrose remains the only constant.

Jessica Biel is also at the helm of the project

Critical success. Yup. The Sinner boasts 85% of reviews positive. This is because the show has always been able to re-invent itself without ever losing its very identity. And then it made a lot of talk about itself because it marked the return on TV of Jessica Biel as an actress and in the unpublished role of producer. The wife of Justin Timberlake, a fashion and style icon, is back on the crest of the wave with The Sinner. Launched by Seventh heaven, the respectable drama that marked the 2000s for which he starred in 133 episodes, after some unsuccessful films, returns to TV in a state of grace with The Sinner. It is on her that the narrative of the first season focuses. While leaving the scene, she remains in production. She today she works in the same role in Cruel SummerAmazon Prime Video teen-mystery.

Smart and unpredictable: why see The Sinner

The story may be conventional but striking because it stages so many (and different) human dramas. Behind the murders and those heinous deaths there is always a reason, and Detective Ambrose leads the audience into a microcosm of secrets and mysteries. He likes him because he is intelligent and why it is unpredictable. Until the last episode the game is always open. The Sinner precisely for this reason it has had a long life that, from a simple miniseries, has continued with the same structure for 4 years. The critics praise her but on TV she has never received dizzying ratings, winning the title of a niche series dedicated only to true “addicts”.

The series that didn’t win me a Golden Globes (despite the two nominations)

Over time it has received many applications. For example, in the 75th Golden Globe ceremony, The Sinner was nominated twice, both in the category of Best TV Miniseries and Best Supporting Actress. In fact, however, she always came home with a dry mouth. Jessica Biel also had one nomination at the Emmys, but despite the chances of winning she never won a statuette.