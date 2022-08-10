Justin Bieber returns to the concert and fans camp out in front of the stadium a month earlier

Justin Bieber is back in concert in Argentina and his fans line up in front of the stadium a month before the event. It happened in La Plata, the capital city of the province of Buenos Aires where, in front of the Estadio Único which will host on 10 and 11 September, two stages of Justin Bieber’s tour, Justice World Tour, dozens of boys have positioned themselves so as not to lose their seats in the front row, camping with tents and sleeping bags and even braving the cold temperatures of the city.

A real act of love on the part of the fans of this Canadian singer who, in July, had had to interrupt the tour for a facial paralysis that had hit him suddenly making everyone scared. Bieber, who suffers from Lyme disease and had also battled depression in the past, has now returned to dominate the music stages around the world and his fans have never abandoned him to the point of going crazy just to see him, just like the Argentine boys who have already positioned themselves since 8 August now outside the Argentine stadium.

It is precisely around this date, in fact, that images began to shoot on social networks that portrayed 32nd Avenue in La Plata full of fans queuing up waiting for their favorite singer. News that went around the world and immediately became very talked about. Also in Italy, a similar thing recently happened on the occasion of the Harry Styles concert which led his fans to lurk from the Unipol Arena in Bologna well a week before the concert, but now Argentine fans seem to have beaten each record.