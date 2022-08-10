Justin Bieber, Argentina fans lined up outside the stadium a month before the live

Have you ever thought of lurking outside the stadium or building days before the concert of your musical idol to get in first of all? Probably yes, indeed certainly yes. But in Argentina there are some people who have rewritten history, to conquer the front row of a concert audience. We are talking about the fans of Justin Bieber who, according to some Twitter profiles, would have already stationed outside the stadium where the American singer will be live. There would be nothing strange if it weren’t for the fact that today is August 10th and the date will be… September 10th.

There are already several Argentine portals that show photos and videos of the tents camped outside the Estadio Unico in La Plata, theater for two evenings of the Justice World Tour, filmed after the pop star’s health problems. The desire of Argentine fans to see Bieber is so great that there are those who would have decided to “sacrifice” themselves well in advance, just to see him up close in the front row. This is how for a month the gates of the stadium will become the home of some brave. There is no sacrifice for Justin. Fans are braving the not exactly pleasant temperatures in Argentina right now, as it’s the middle of winter.

The Italian fans of Harry Styles seemed stoic, who stayed outside the Unipol Arena in Bologna for a week before entering for the concert. But basically these gestures are nothing more than the demonstration of the love that the fandoms have for their idols. As evidenced by the statements gathered by the television channel Telenueve, which spoke to some of the fans outside the Argentine stadium: “There are people who say I’m crazy and others who support me, but I’m fine and I’m happy,” says one fan. While another girl says: «We have been camping since Friday. The first night it was cold, but now we have covered ourselves well and we are very well ».

Tags: Argentina, Concert, Justin Bieber