Jon Hamm signs for season 3 of The Morning Show

MADRID, 10 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

A new face joins the cast of The Morning Show. Jon Ham (Mad Men, Good Omens, Legion) signs for the third season of the flagship fiction of AppleTV+in which he will play a key role alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The double winner of a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for his performance as Don Draper in Mad Men will incarnate in the third installment of The Morning Show a Paul Marksa business shark which fixes its attention on the UBA television network. So in the new episodes Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) they will have no choice but to wear at the mercy of this corporate titan.

Since the end of Mad Men, Hamm has explored television comedy in fiction such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Now, the signing of him in the new batch of episodes of The Morning Show coincides with the news that will star in the fifth season of Fargo. In addition, the actor participated in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverickwhich is close to exceeding $1.3 billion in box office receipts.

As Apple’s streaming service has already confirmed, the new season of The Morning Show will begin its production phase at the end of August. charlotte stoudt (Homeland, House of Cards) will serve as showrunner who, along with Witherspoon, Aniston, Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg, will also serve as executive producer. Although the first two installments focused on the #MeToo movement and in the pandemicit is still a mystery what other thorny issue will star in the new chapters.