Johnny Depp returns to acting after trial against Amber Heard and this is what his new character looks like | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

After emerging victorious from his lengthy defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He resumed his acting career and took on a new challenge. This time, the interpreter will give life to King Louis XV in the historical film by French director Maïwenn, “Jeanne du Barry”.

The film began shooting on July 26 and will take 11 weeks to shoot, with locations including Versailles and other castles in the Paris region, France, as well as the studio.

This movie marks Johnny Depp’s first feature film in three years, so every detail surrounding its development will quickly become news. Proof of this is that the first official photograph of Depp in the skin of King Louis XV has quickly gone viral.

Johnny Depp returns to acting after trial against Amber Heard and now plays King Louis XV. (Photo: Why Not Productions)

It should be noted that the film by director Maïwenn, who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste, is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last royal mistress of Louis XV at the court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour.

Along with the actor, renowned artists such as Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair participate.

“Jeanne du Barry” is Maïwenn’s sixth film and her most ambitious production to date after “Polisse”, winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes 2011; “My King”, with which Emmanuelle Bercot won the award for Best Actress at Cannes in 2015, and the semi-autobiographical work “DNA”, which was honored with the Cannes 2020 special seal.