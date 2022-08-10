Johnny Depp resumes his career and signs a millionaire contract with Dior | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The luxury firm confirmed the actor as the new face of its men’s fragrance.

After the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber HeardEndless speculation arose regarding the fate of their careers, especially the actor, since a large part of what he alleged in court against his ex-wife was his need to get his job back after the accusations of violence. domestic.

Now, after Depp’s victory in the legal dispute, it has been confirmed that the 59-year-old actor already has the backing of a major luxury firm, after signing a millionaire contract. The brand Dior is betting on making Johnny the new face of one of his men’s colognes.

According to the TMZ report, the former interpreter of “Jack Sparrow” in Pirates of the Caribbean has just signed a new collaboration with the luxury firm to become the new face of men’s perfumeSauvage; According to informant sources to the American news media, the actor would have finalized this business for an agreement of more than two years and a millionaire payment of more than 7 figures.

It is known that the contract was signed yesterday and was consolidated after important heads of the Dior firm, and the famous fashion photographer Greg Williams attend one of Johnny’s rock concerts with Jeff Beck in Paris.

These sources also claim that the actor and ex-partner of Amber Heard made a photo session with Greg Williams before and after the Dior parade in Paris, images that will be used during the next Dior advertising campaign.

Johnny Depp first signed a contract with Dior in 2015 as the face of one of his colognes, so this new collaboration would be a renewed agreement. It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of the dispute between Amber Heard against Depp, and the first public accusations of him, the commercial sauvage by dior, with the actor pronouncing it, it stopped being broadcast on television and social networks.