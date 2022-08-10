John Cena reveals The Rock’s advice that helped him start his career as an actor

John Cena revealed the Advice that gave him The Rock early in his career as an actor, claiming that it helped him tremendously by pushing him in the right direction from a professional point of view.

The two stars share a past as a wrestler before proving themselves as actors to more than one success.

While attending the Comic-Con Wales event, John Cena explained about Dwayne Johnson: “He is one of the reasons I have a life outside of WWE. He gave me one of the best advice he has ever received. I remember getting an audition for a small part in a movie called A Girl Disaster“.

The Peacemake star continued by saying: “I was really nervous because I had never gone through the various stages of an audition“.

John then asked his friend and colleague for help: “I had the chance to ask him ‘Hey man, do you have any advice?’. He replied ‘They contacted you for a reason, just be yourself’. He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. He allowed me to be myself, that is, a fool. And they let me do it on screen. Naked. He is the reason I’m here“.

A girl disaster allowed John Cena’s film career to take off, eventually landing roles in Transformers, The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, Fast & Furious.