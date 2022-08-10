Jennifer Lopez’s snub at Ben Affleck goes VIRAL; the tunden for TAKEN ADVANTAGE | VIDEO

The couple made up of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, has become the focus of the paparazzi after they announced their engagement and wedding, so they have been following their every step. However, a couple of days ago it was done viral a video of the lovebirds where it displeased the majority of Internet users because they crossed out the singer of taken advantage of.

After the news began to spread that Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez was going to separate temporarily, the paparazzi did not hesitate to follow them at all times, where it is important to note that this was not a separation as such, but both had to take a different path for a couple of days, due to their tight work agenda.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker