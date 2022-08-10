Jennifer Lopez’s snub at Ben Affleck goes VIRAL; the tunden for TAKEN ADVANTAGE | VIDEO

The couple made up of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, has become the focus of the paparazzi after they announced their engagement and wedding, so they have been following their every step. However, a couple of days ago it was done viral a video of the lovebirds where it displeased the majority of Internet users because they crossed out the singer of taken advantage of.

After the news began to spread that Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez was going to separate temporarily, the paparazzi did not hesitate to follow them at all times, where it is important to note that this was not a separation as such, but both had to take a different path for a couple of days, due to their tight work agenda.

Jennifer Lopez’s attitude towards Ben Affleck goes viral

Despite the fact that the new husband and wife did not completely separate, the media decided to follow them to show the daily life of the newlyweds and therefore record every step they take. However, in a last published video which apparently is not recent, you can see both celebrities leaving a business, where the attitude of Jennifer Lopez disappointing more than one Internet user.

In said viral video it looks like Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are leaving a place. However, the “Batman” actor came out first loaded with two metal boxes and a cloth bag, which immediately went to the trunk of the car and thus began to organize the luggage inside the car. The problem was that when she saw JLo leave, she only came carrying a bag and who hurriedly walked to the passenger seat, a fact that outraged Internet users, because she did not help the producer with things.

Social network users exploded against Jennifer Lopez looking at said videobecause most of them assured that she treats him as a servant and not as her husband, since a couple is two and must work as a team.