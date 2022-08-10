Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: why they live in a rented mansion after getting married | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

After three weeks of being married in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck Not only have they decided to separate for a while to focus on their personal and professional projects, but everything indicates that they already have a house to live with their “blended family”, along with the children they both had from their previous marriages. In the midst of this confirmation, it is also known that the ‘Batman’ actor has put his bachelor mansion up for sale, where is it and what is the price he asks for it? Here are the known details.

SEE ALSO | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the wedding dress and 9 other things you should know about their wedding

According to information from a source close to ‘Bennifer’ revealed in TMZ the celebrities have given up their never-ending search for a new home and made the decision to live in JLo’s Bel-Air home, which she has owned since 2016.

The publication indicates that before the move there will be a “massive remodel” of all environments and that in June the couple moved into Australian billionaire James Packer’s massive $60 million Bev Hills home that they have been renting until the work is done.

Ben Affleck puts his house up for sale

This news coincides with the fact that the actor has just put his mansion in Los Angeles up for sale. The property of more than 4 thousand square meters located in Pacific Palisades was his bachelor home and now asks for it almost 30 million dollars, according to a publication quoted by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

The house was purchased in 2018 through a trust for which he paid $19 million, according to public records, and is less than two kilometers from the house where his ex, Jennifer Garner, lived with their children Violet, Seraphine and Samuel. .

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. (Photo: onthejlo.com)

What is Ben Affleck’s mansion like?

Located on a tree-lined street that surrounds the Riviera Country Club, it is built in the traditional style of the East Coast of the United States. It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a front porch, a three-car garage, a home theater, and an office. In addition to a game room, a wine cellar and a gym, as detailed from Daily Mail .

The luxurious neighborhood where Ben Affleck’s mansion is located is also home to celebrities such as Matt Damon and Hillary Swank, who are neighbors of Jennifer Lopez’s husband.

Benifer’s story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had Max and Emme with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

They finally managed to finalize their love story on July 16, 2022 through an intimate ceremony in A Little White Wedding Chapelfrom Las Vegas.

Follow us on our social networks: