Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get coffee and donuts from Dunkin ‘

Jennifer, this is Dunkin ‘.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who fled to Las Vegas on July 16, were seen packing their bags on the PDA on Tuesday after making a pit stop at Dunkin ‘in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

The newlyweds decided to have lunch with their children at Huckleberry Café before heading their separate ways to run errands.

During the initial release, Lopez could be seen lovingly scratching the actor’s head as his daughter, Violet, 16, tried to get his attention.

They were also accompanied by the singer’s twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 14, as well as Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, 10.

After lunch, they stopped to grab some treats from Dunkin ‘before heading their separate ways.

Jennifer Lopez lovingly scratches Ben Affleck’s head during lunch with their children at the Huckleberry Cafe in Santa Monica.BTF / BACKGRID

Affleck, 49, sported a green “Believe in Boston” tee paired with blue jeans. The actor, who has always had an affinity for Dunkin ‘, could hold a bag of treats while he is inside the shop.

Lopez, on the other hand, sported an all-black suit ready for the gym. The 53-year-old singer also held her own bag.

The “Batman” actor became synonymous with Dunkin ‘after several memes of the actor enjoying coffee circulated.

The couple makes a pit stop at a Santa Monica Dunkin ‘on Tuesday.

The couple makes a pit stop at a Santa Monica Dunkin 'on Tuesday.

The couple makes a pit stop at a Santa Monica Dunkin 'on Tuesday.

The couple makes a pit stop at a Santa Monica Dunkin 'on Tuesday.

Bennifer, as they are known, rekindled their romance in April 2021 shortly after the singer wrapped things up with ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

After only one year of dating, the actor asked the question for the second time.

Lopez and Affleck had previously been engaged in 2002, but they canceled the marriage.

The couple released a joint statement at that time, saying, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we seriously found ourselves thinking of hiring three separate “bait brides” in three different locations, we realized that something was wrong ”.

The couple packed their bags before they parted ways.

The couple packed their bags before they parted ways.

The couple packed their bags before they parted ways.

The couple eventually separated in 2004.

The actor went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares Violet, Samuel and Seraphina. The two divorced in 2018.

Lopez was also engaged six times before returning to the “Argo” actor. She shares her twins with ex-spouse Marc Anthony.

