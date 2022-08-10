Jennifer Lawrence: the look with 80s Reebok sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence mixes Reebok sneakers and The Row tote for her travel outfit

Last weekend, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted at New York’s JFK airport in a look that, despite its markedly low profile connotation, presented several aspects worthy of interest. Let’s start with its most eye-catching component, if only in terms of size: The Row’s N / S Park tote. The spacious black bag is the revealing sign of the typical New Yorker with a sense of style, which favors accessories with discreet luxury over those with flashy logos and never compromises on functionality. That said, fans of the brand founded in 2006 by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen could have spotted the super-roomy tote a kilometer away.

The “old school” detail

The Row’s Luka shirt and Morton jeans were the big absentees in Jennifer Lawrence’s look. The star of Hunger Games he replaced his traditional basics with gray sweatpants and a decidedly normcore white Leset T-shirt, a travel ensemble that radiated a sense of comfort, emphasized by one detail in particular: sneakers. Faithful to her predilection for “old school” brands and models (see also her crab sandals by the historic brand Melissa), Jennifer chose a pair of white Reebok Freestyle Hi sneakers.

BACKGRID

The legendary “5411”

Born in 1982 and marketed as the first fitness shoes designed specifically for women, these high-top sneakers with double straps knew their golden moment in the period in which the aerobics craze was raging, so much so that they represented, in 1984, beyond half of the sportswear giant’s sales. It was in those years that they earned the nickname “5411”, a reference to the price they were sold at, $ 54.11.

Recently, the Freestyle Hi’s have seen something of a renaissance thanks to Cardi B’s collaboration with Reebok. Lawrence, however, snubbed the new version signed by the rapper – characterized by transparent straps and the tongue printed with the symbol of the singer – to wear the classic white model.

Jennifer Lawrence’s sense of sneakers

Her airport outfit may have been more lo-fi than usual (after all, who really needs a high-profile look to travel by plane, apart from Rihanna?), But Jennifer has remained consistent with that playful spirit that is now we have learned to expect from her. You will not see this girl from Manhattan, who also loves the splendid HVN shirt dresses and the Dior Saddle bags with paisley print, wearing the cult sneakers of the season, the Adidas X Gucci ones. The reason? Simply because, in her opinion, these nostalgic Reeboks are infinitely cooler.

On Vogue.it you can also read:

This article was originally published on American Vogue.