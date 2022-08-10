Jason Momoa talks Aquaman 2, his charity work and Dune

A Jason Momoa he doesn’t love the idea of ​​continuing to die in his movies. “My children always tell me: ‘Are you going to die again? You always die,’” he says, a little desolate. “Obviously I’ve made a name for myself by dying, so if they see me it’s like, ‘Momoa’s going to jump on the bomb, I know!'”

So far he has been shot in the head, blown up, suffocated, died by suicide, had his throat slit, and been stabbed in both the stomach and chest. What really affected her was seeing his last death—in the spectacular sci-fi movie dunes, by Denis Villeneuve—with his 12-year-old son. “It was pretty heartbreaking, because I was like, ‘I’m here, man!’ But he said: ‘Dad, nooooooooo’”, recalls the actor Jason Momoa. “I told him, ‘Listen dude, if you’re going to do it, you have to do it big.'”

Which could make one think that the actor of Aquaman is a mere mortal, however, if one were to see Jason Momoa walking down the street (and not, shall we say, emerging from the ocean with a trident in his hand and the promise of avenging his mother queen of the sea shining in his eyes) you might still wonder if this towering man didn’t make it to dry land using a branch coral as a surfboard, having caught a wave from a realm far more exciting than any other on planet earth. Some actors inhabit characters that are nothing like themselves; others interpret those who seem designed in their image and likeness. Jason MomoaForged like a Land Cruiser, with shaggy dark hair and a broad face topped with arched eyebrows, he belongs to the latter group. The 42-year-old’s otherworldly army of alphas includes a barbarian combatant hell-bent on revenge (Conan the barbarian), a Dothraki warlord (Game of Thrones), the warrior leader of the Alkenny tribe (see), a member of the tribe from the planet Sateda in the Pegasus Galaxy (Stargate Atlantis) and, above all, a majestic king of the sea (Aquaman).

Momoa’s great mission

In DC comics and blockbusters, Aquaman rules the kingdom of Atlantis, protecting the planet and all the lands that lurk under the surface of the ocean. But lately, Jason Momoa he just wants to walk past a store without seeing a plastic bottle that will end up floating in the sea for the next thousand years.

“Every day there is a container fire,” he says. “Yes, we are trying to be green, but what are the batteries doing? What are we doing to indigenous cultures and what does that mean? I won’t do this blindly, there have to be proper laws around these things. I don’t like to complain, I want to do something. But I feel like I don’t have much time,” he explains via Zoom, in a voice full of theatrical urgency and sincerity in his eyes that is expected of a superhero in a moment of crisis, while the progressive “tick-tock” of a movie action seems almost audible in the background.