Jacob Elordi Fought With Netflix Over The Kissing Booth!

Jacob Elordi insisted that his Kissing Booth character should smoke and Netflix turned against him

Jacob Elordi, who played Noah in The Kissing Boothtold GQ magazine that he pressured Netflix to make his character more similar to the book written by Beth Reekles where he is characterized by being a rude young man who smokes. However, streaming was denied due to the film being aimed at a teenage audience.

“I remember saying, ‘He smokes in the book. I need smoke. He needs cigarettes. He is a bad boy. I was like, ‘This is bullshit!’ I remember going to war for him. I was like, ‘Are we lying to the millions of 14-year-olds? This guy smokes nicotine. He says here on page four: look! I imagine people were like: Is this guy serious?’” Jacob Elordi

Elordi starred in all three movies kissing booth and received great popularity within Netflix by positioning itself as the eighth largest original film on the platform with 203.9 million hours seen in his first 28 days. But really Jacob Elordi achieved fame and public applause for his role as Nate Jacobs in euphoria where he plays a violent, manipulative young man with anger problems. They are both dark and violent characters, but neither of them smoke in their respective shows.

Since 2019 Netflix adopted a harsh policy that limited the presence of cigarettes in its productions. The decision arose from a study conducted by the group The Truth Initiative, who reported that young people are more likely to start smoking if smoking characters are shown on their favorite shows. In that year, the report noted Stranger Things, Fuller House and Orange is the New Black as shows that promoted the use of tobacco more strongly, so the streaming giant responded by limiting the use of the drug in programs aimed at people of 15 years or less.

Cigars vs. Hollywood

Netflix It’s not the only studio that doesn’t want to show its actors smoking. Recently, Colin Farrell revealed that Warner Bros forbade him to smoke in his performance as Penguin in batman.

“The big studios make big decisions around things like the presence of cigarettes in movies. I fought valiantly for a cigarette. At one point I was like, ‘I can turn it off! Just let me turn it off. And they said ‘No’. As if a group of 12-year-olds were going to start smoking Cuban cigars because the Penguin is smoking cigars in a movie.” Colin Farrell for Jake’s Takes



In the same way, Emma Stone revealed that Disney turned down his request for cruel I could smoke on screen and give it a more adult appearance. The decision of do not show cigarettes or characters smoking in Hollywood movies or television series occurred a long time ago more than a decade, since since 2012 several activist groups began to pressure the big studios to limit the presence of tobacco in films aimed at childrensince a report assured that “Children are more likely to start smoking if they see their favorite characters smoking.”

Back then, each production studio adopted a different policy to limit the presence of the narcotic in their productions, and they have apparently been very strict about that policy.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?