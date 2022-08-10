Is there a bad vibe between Rosalía and the Kardashians?

Rosalía’s song ‘Abcdefg’ has become a source of humor, laughter and memes for the singer’s fans, who use her verses on a daily basis and when expressing themselves on social networks. Now that she has started the Motomami World Tour, Rosalía is using this song as an opportunity to interact with your audience, who knows it by heart. In this curious ABC some letters are missing, like the ‘K’, which the singer always skips, until in one of her last shows someone shouted “‘K’ for Kardashian”. Rosalía did not understand what she was saying and asked her audience about it, and the gesture she made when she finally understood what they wanted to say has made many think that does not have a good relationship with this famous clan of celebrities.

Of course, there have been many fans who have come to his defensesince it is well known that Rosalía has had some relationship with the two youngest members of the Kardashian family, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In addition, he collaborated with Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, Skims, just a few months ago. Social networks tend to generate ‘beefs’ and dramas where there are noneand it is most likely that Rosalía did not want to say anything with her reaction to her fans’ proposal.

Although what is certain is that the singer won’t take itself too seriously the possibility of adding “‘K’ for Kardashian” to her upcoming Motomami World Tour performances, as she seems more than happy with the words chosen to be part of the song. But there is no doubt that the fans they will keep screaming at the top of their lungs until they achieve their goal of being listened to by La Rosalía. By the way, around here it still hurts us that “‘L’ de La Rosalía” is not included…