“I had to keep my job”: Amanda Seyfried regrets doing uncomfortable nude scenes

amanda seyfried has developed a great career that today has Emmy nominated for her role in “The Dropout.” But it was not always like this, or at least, if she could make a change, it would be in the beginning, since she confessed that she suffered uncomfortable situations in the era before #MeToo.

In an interview for Porter, The actress reflected on her beginnings in Hollywood, in the late 1990s. At that time, Amanda Seyfried had not yet made the great leap that was to be part of “Mean Girls” in 2004 and starred in soap operas such as “As the World Turns” and “All My Children”.

The star of “Ted 2” recounted that felt very uncomfortable having to “walk without my underwear” when she was 19 years old. “Are you kidding me?” he said, then added: “How did I let that happen?”

“Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why,” exposed the “Jennifer’s Body” actress. Despite this, in her reflection she shared that came out “quite unscathed” compared to other actresses’ experiences before there were intimate scene coordinators.

The Hollywood star suggested that you have to avoid “unnecessary nudity or sex”, because “as you get older you realize it’s not easy”. “It can be weird and uncomfortable,” he said.

At 36 years old, Amanda Seyfried also looked at her childhood success with a distance, assuring that “I think being really famous must really suck.” “It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my colleagues,” he added.

