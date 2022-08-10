His usual sincerity has been, once again, his best letter of introduction, and George Clooney He has revealed a fact about his life before becoming a father that no one imagined. “I didn’t want to get married or have children”assured the 60-year-old actor during an interview on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron. But everything changed when Amal entered his life in 2013, and the interpreter, who he had divorced Talia Balsam twenty years earlierHe watched as his whole world turned upside down. A year later they married in a romantic ceremony in Venice.

“This extraordinary human being entered my life and I fell madly in love. The moment I met her I knew that everything was going to be different, “George Clooney assured during the interview. And it was, because his love story has traveled the world, the actor who falls in love with a human rights lawyer and that he marries in a dream wedding in Italy. The fairy tale continued to grow when, in 2017, the couple welcomed their first two children, twins who have become the center of their lives and for whom, recently, the interpreter of Ocean’s Eleven asked for privacy to protect children.

George has revealed that at first they had not raised the idea of ​​​​having children, but that when they had been married for a year they raised it. It was Amal who suggested it, and the actor admitted that he had not considered it until then, nor did he think it was something that he was going to experience in his life. Then he changed his plans, happy to have a son with the love of his life, but he did not imagine that they would be twins. In Amal’s family there was a precedent, so they could have been warned, but the surprise was capital: “There is a moment when the doctor gives you the ultrasound and says ‘Here you go, it’s a boy’. And I said ‘That’s good, a boy’ “, the actor recalled. “And then the doctor said: ‘And the other one is a girl’… and I’m speechless‘”, has added.

Little Ella and Alexander came into the world on June 6, 2017 and put the finishing touch to a story that will go down in history. “It was the first time everything she did and everything that had to do with her was more important than myself“George assured last year in an interview with CBS. However, he also admitted that this new life as a father meant a level of work during the pandemic that he had never imagined he would experience: “It had been a long time since I put 15 washing machines in a day or that I passed the mop on the floor, and I varnished these doors”, he commented during the interview, in which he was honest about the work his mother did to raise him. “I always say that I felt like my mother in 1964 because she had two children and no help, but I don’t know how she did it, now I understand her more,” she has shared.