I am Groot: what you should know about the Disney Plus series | I Am Groot | Marvel | Videos | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Ever since he became Baby Groot in 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the character Vin Diesel lends his voice to has become a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). in English), therefore, Disney decided to bet on an animated series focused on his adventures.

“I am Groot” (“I Am Groot” in its original language) is the title of the production created by Ryan Little and directed by Kirsten Lepore. The miniseries will feature five original shorts that will be part of Phase Four.

The shorts were written and directed by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

“I am Groot” will follow the adventures of the Guardian of the Galaxy (Photo: Marvel / Disney Plus)

WHAT IS “I AM GROOT” ABOUT?

According to Marvel’s description, “You can’t protect the galaxy from this naughty kid! Brace yourself as Baby Groot takes center stage in his own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days as he grew up and got into trouble among the stars.”.

According to Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming at Marvel Studios, “I am Groot” “it actually takes place between the end of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and before the tag scene in Guardians 2. So it’s in this narrow window that Groot is in that sort of post-childhood stage of development”.

HOW TO WATCH “I AM GROOT”?

The five shorts from the first season of “I am Groot” premiere on DisneyPlus on August 10, 2022.

Schedule to see “I am Groot” by country:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua: 2:00 am.

Peru, Ecuador, Panama and Colombia: 3:00 am.

Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 4:00 am.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay: 5:00 am.

United States (West): Midnight

Spain: 9:00 a.m.

CHAPTERS OF “I AM GROOT”

Short 1: Groot’s first steps

Short 2: The little one

Clip 3: Groot’s Chase

Clip 4: Groot takes a bath

Short 5: Magnus Opus

CHARACTERS OF “I AM GROOT”

These are the characters that will appear in the shorts of “I am Groot”:

Groot (Vin Diesel)

Rocket (Bradley Cooper)

Drax The Destroyer (Dave Bautista)

Iwua, a shape-shifting alien posing as Groot.