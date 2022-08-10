‘I am Groot’, the new Marvel shorts on Disney +

I am Groot. I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot… I could be funny and write the whole text like that, but it might be the last one.

Flora’s colossus (that’s her species) stars in a new series of shorts released directly by Marvel on the Disney+ platformfully animated and clearly focused on a child audience. The chapters are self-contained, between 3 and 4 minutes long (not counting credits) and almost silentwith the exception of the recurring ‘I am Groot’ and the appearance of some other surprise character.

In the purest style of the masters of slapstick like Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton, or the most recent ‘Mr. Bean’ or ‘Man vs. Bee’ by Rowan Atkinson, Groot’s adventures are based on the physical humor and innocence of his version ‘Baby Groot’since the series of shorts seems to be set within the order between the Marvel movies between ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, where we already saw a teenage Groot with the voice, as always, of Vin Diesel.

From here we will enter territory SPOILERS FOR ‘I AM GROOT’‘.

Although there is no established order, the first short you should start with is ‘Groot’s First Steps’in which we discover how Baby Groot went from being planted in a pot to being able to run freely around the ship.

Groot sees how his pot suffers a crack due to its growth, and a couple of robots that take care of the ship they replace it with a bonsai, which is more beautiful. Groot gets jealous and takes her against the tiny tree, encountering some difficulty along the way. Finally, Groot and the bonsai have an ultraviolent battle (it is a saying) and both fall to the ground. Groot’s pot breaks, and Groot discovers that he has legs and can move freely..

Of the rest of the shorts, there are two outside the ship and two inside. In the exteriors the absolute protagonist is Groot. In ‘The Little Boy’ he becomes the giant God of a community of tiny creatures that, although at first they consider him a threat and attack him with their entire army, they end up worshiping him as their leader… Until Groot messes her up a bit.

In ‘Groot takes a bath‘, we see Groot… Well, that, taking a bath. But a proper bath, with bubbles, bath salts and therapeutic mud. The surprise comes when Groot discovers that by applying mud branches and leaves grow, being able to wear various looks of hairstyles and “suits” of leaves. as if Julia Roberts in the clothing store scene from ‘Pretty Woman’ were.

‘A busy night’ introduces us to a shapeshifting villain that Groot faces in a dance battlestruggling to establish himself as the one and only Groot, but the surprise comes in ‘Masterpiece’, where we have the appearance of Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and a very fleeting glimpse of Drax.

These 5 short films of ‘I am Groot’ serve as an appetizer for the premiere next Thursday of ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka’, and Marvel has announced that there will soon be new shorts of the adventures of the character that will return in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3’.

