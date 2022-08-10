I Am Groot: review of the Marvel TV series

Few words, but good. I Am Grootthe animated series dedicated to the hugely popular tree member of Guardians of the Galaxy, arrives on Disney + starting August 10, 2022. It is clear that something like that, for someone who has been an appreciated supporting character up to now, is a really great step forward. The mess started with the first film in the series has finally paid off. He grew up, while in the meantime, above and all around, the box office and the pop profile of theMCU. Then add that one of the keys, if not the key, to the success of the Guardians of the Galaxyin addition to the intervention on the almost authorial genre of dad James Gunnhas always been the playful and colorful celebration of diversity and self-acceptance.

Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) in Marvel Studios’ I AM GROOT exclusively on Disney +. © 2022 MARVEL.

It is important to remember all of this why I Am Groot(mini) series structured on 5 shorts (seriously short) created and directed by Kirsten Lepore, chooses to put Groot’s life at the center of the spotlight in a delicate phase, the phase of impressions that matter. The recipe of the Marvel for lasting success you already know: color, fun, lots of action, good feelings. Groot’s voice, once again and it could not be otherwise given the very evident physical analogies, is that of Vin Diesel.

I Am Groot: portrait of the hero as a young man (tree)

Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) in Marvel Studios’ I AM GROOT exclusively on Disney +. © 2022 MARVEL.

Ethical-critical dilemma of considerable importance. How do we talk about a series in 5 shorts without spoiling anything, absolutely nothing, of importance? One way is found. Attention shifts to what little, but not negligible, that can be revealed. Trusting in the clemency of the reader, perhaps shuffling the cards a bit and seasoning everything with a river of beautiful words. Placed side by side, for those who know how to do it, interesting effects can come out. One of the workarounds could be the review as Groot would have written it. Here, one thing that can be said without fear of reprisals is that I Am Groot it exalts as never before the monothematic and vaguely obsessive pace of the protagonist’s conversation. As always, this is the miracle, you don’t understand anything and basically you understand everything.

Another very important question concerns the space-time location from I Am Groot and, more generally, the answer to the question of the questions. The series is or is not part of the Marvel canon? Or more specifically, how seriously should we take the shorts and what they tell us? The answer to the two questions can be found splendidly resolved here. Without spoiling too much, even in this case it is worth anticipating that, yes, the series is Marvel canon but it is better not to expect who knows what shocks. As for the precise place occupied in the timeline MCUbearing in mind that both the images and the trailers (even the title of the paragraph!) bring Groot back to its origins and therefore you will already have a half idea, please refer to the first link.

So Groot is young, beardless, essentially inexperienced in the things of life. All the spectacularity of the world has never hidden the evidence of the facts and that is that the heart of the Marvel narrative is first of all emotional and only then action, fantastic, humorous or whatever you want. For our hero it is a question of taking the first steps in the world and understanding how to fit into the grand design of things. Succeeding, failing, dancing, making big trouble and then looking for a way out. With tenderness, a sense of humor and a willingness to accept the confusion of life for what it is. The central theme is identity. Research, refinement, playful ostentation and acceptance of one’s identity, through a constant dialogue with the world.

I Am Groot is a series that, for better or for worse, does not exaggerate

Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) in Marvel Studios’ I AM GROOT exclusively on Disney +. © 2022 MARVEL.

Kirsten Lepore he chooses the way of the miniature, funny and well-proportioned. I Am Groot it is a small series and this is a fact that must be clarified and justified. Having a clear sense of things in your head and a fair awareness of the limits beyond which it is better not to go, with the consistency of staying within, these limits, even when circumstances would suggest the opposite, is appreciable. There is no room for great revelations in this story, there would also be no time but here it is precisely a matter of choice, deliberate and fully aware. An escape from reality (Marvel) which does not question anything canonical but still finds a way to settle in the folds of the great official history, that’s what we’re talking about.

The thought (how wonderful the viewer will decide) of building a serial path around a character who from the start does not have and cannot have the honor and the burden of the limelight, is the quintessence of the speech Marvel applied to cinema. Much of the success of the monumental film series, now also a TV show, rests on the willingness to welcome and celebrate narratives and characters not always blessed with mainstream charm. Maybe they even have time to become mainstream, but precisely because of the success of those same films, series and so on. Among other things, it also confirms this James Gunn that it took some time to properly structure Groot’s personality. There is also an upside to the coin. The meek and warm tone of I Am Groot authorizes the malicious to whisper that once again we will have to resign ourselves. It is not yet time for “content” (horrible word which is unfortunately very popular today) with the right desire to dare.

On the other hand, much of theMCU it has to do with the clash between good and evil and it’s not that behind the scenes things are all that different. Spectacular cinema and quality entertainment, genetically engineered to not go one step further than necessary. The series actually brings with it, almost as if it were a shadow, a sort of double modesty, the modesty inspired by a solid pragmatism and that suggested by the wallet. It will not be certain I Am Groot to untie this knot once and for all. It will be the turn of “heavier” productions, from every point of view. Returning to the main discussion, it is time to remember that there are also several things well done. A very respectable animation; limited time and limited space “call” a targeted and more effective technological intervention. The soundtrack of ours Daniele Luppicompletely consistent with the mother universe of the Guardians, smuggles into the musical fabric of history a couple of tasty pop (or reggae as in the case of the great Jimmy Cliff) to be kept. The young Groot who comes to terms with the world in a saraband of highly physical gags. Were it not for the repetitive inflection – perhaps we should simply be content with the fact that a tree is able to speak and not split the hair in four – one might think, avoiding going too far, of the old and glorious days of the mute. After all, this is the essence of I Am Groot. Humor, tenderness, good workmanship. Without exaggerating, for better or for worse.