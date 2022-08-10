Hollywood stars who used to support Johnny Depp now turn their backs on him

The celebrities who once endorsed Johnny Depp would have turned their backs on him today in this subtle way. Hollywood stars who previously supported Johnny Depp turn their backs on him after winning the controversial trial against Amber Heard | Font: diffusion



Two months have passed since the scandalous trial for defamation that confronted Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the Fairfax Country courthouse in Virginia, United States. Who emerged victorious from this legal mess was Johnny Deppbeing highly applauded and supported by many people at the time, as well as actors and actresses who supported him.

However, now important celebrities who previously shook hands with him, today would have turned their backs on him. Here the details.

Hollywood celebrities turn their backs on Johnny Depp

In an exhaustive investigation of Twitter user @k4mil1aannounced that some Hollywood stars who had previously “liked” Johnny Depp’s Instagram post where he celebrates his victory against his ex-wife, have now decided to eradicate his “reaction” and remove it from the social networks… Would they have changed their minds?

Among the celebrities that stand out the most are Orlando Bloom, Ellen Fanning, Bella Hadid, Robert Downey Jr., Sophie Turner, Joey King, and Zoey Deutchwho previously would have shown their support for the actor through their positive reaction on Instagram.

Some of these stars have worked with Johnny Depp in past productions, such as Orlando Bloom in “Pirates of the Caribbean” or have proven to be close friends of him, such as Robert Downey Jr., who was very happy with the victory of the interpreter of “Jack Sparrow” who said: “John, thank God it’s over”. Wouldn’t they support him anymore?





Johnny Depp and the revealing documents after the trial

Apparently, many stars would have given their arm to twist and removed their “like”, due to the leak of the documents related to the controversial defamation trial, which were not addressed in the Fairfax County court.

These revealing documents came to light two weeks ago, showing potentially damaging passages about Johnny Deppthat the legal defense of Amber Heard was not authorized to mention.

In the papers, they can be seen from accusations of “violence and jealousy”, as revealed Ellen Barkinas well as a link to Marilyn Mansonwho was also involved in a “domestic violence” lawsuit, just like the actor, so the Hollywood stars who previously supported Depp decided not to continue showing their support.