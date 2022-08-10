Happiness, well-being and human development: The topics that will be addressed in the ULS chair

This August 10, a new cycle of the Raúl Bitrán Nachary chair will begin and, as usual, an annual theme will be addressed from different perspectives with guest panels. On this occasion, the 2022 theme will be “Cartography of Happiness: well-being and human development” and will feature five monthly conversation panels, starting this August 10 at 3:00 p.m. with the activity “Happiness, Sustainability and Psychology: Key Aspects of Human Development to Cultivate Happiness”.

This introductory activity will feature a presentation and conversation by Mónica López Hernando, psychologist specializing in happiness, director of the Wellness Institute and member of the board of directors of the Vivir + Feliz foundation; Héctor Bugueño Egaña, doctor of education, professor of Biology and Natural Sciences and Director of the ULS Department of Education. This panel will have the guidance and moderation of Carola Espinoza Orellana, Director of Strategic Communication ULS.

The next activities will be: Rethinking paradigms in initial education; Exploring happiness, human development and its indicators around the world; Analyzing innovation at the service of humanity and its development; Healthy aging, happy aging; and Culture and human development. All the activities will be broadcast on the ULS – YouTube channel Linking with the Media in a synchronous manner to enhance the participation of the public with the guests and are available later on the same channel.