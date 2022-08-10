Fortnite has a glitch that will let you earn a million XP effortlessly | Battle Royale | Battle Pass | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

There are bugs that harm the experience in Fortnite; however, there are several others that deserve your attention because they give away loads of XP without doing anything. Remember that the XP goals to unlock Battle Pass rewards are getting higher and higher, so you’ll need all the help you can get. Don’t waste time with the Battle Royale. There are solutions in the Creative Mode that we tell you right here.

The best of these mistakes Fortnite is that players can earn XP passively. After joining the map and interacting with some objects, they can simply leave the game on and earn thousands of XP without doing anything. This practice is something gamers call AFK and it’s not illegal if you don’t abuse the method in your games.

the youtuber Core XP posted a video showing how to get a good amount of XP through the following creative map: 1487-3213-6612. Upon joining the stage, you will need to follow a few brief prompts to consistently generate XP.

The key is to interact with hidden buttons that will automatically give you experience points. There are several actions that you must complete to reach the goal of one million XP without problems. Here we show you what you must do to earn that XP that is waiting for you.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 9 Challenges

Gain shield while gesturing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Gather Seeds from a Reality Seed Pod before they hit the ground (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Plant or summon a Sapling of Reality 30 meters or more from you (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Open chests in Tilted Towers in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Bounce off 3 different Impact Pads without touching the ground (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Hold a fully charged Charge SMG for 3 seconds, then deal damage to an opponent (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

