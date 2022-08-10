Five musical films to revisit this summer

Summer can be a great opportunity to see those films that marked us at some point. Today, at beKultura we offer you five movie musicals whose plot takes place in the summer season and that revisiting them can be a very good plan for these hot days.

grease:

‘Grease’ It’s one of those musical movies that, no matter how many years go by, can be seen over and over again without looking for much of an excuse. Unfortunately, one of its protagonists, Olivia Newton John, she just left us, so a good way to remember her might be this 1978 movie that takes place in the summer of 1959, when Danny (John Travolta) and Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) They have spent their vacations together but they have to separate their paths… until they meet again at the same institute. musical themes like ‘Summer nights’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, ‘You’re the One that I Want’ either ‘We Go Together’ They were number 1 at the time and continue to be included in the lists of the most listened to.

Dirty Dancing:

Here we have cheated a bit, since ‘Dirty Dancing’ It cannot be classified within musical films in the strict sense, although it is a film in which there is a lot of music, which also takes on a great role. And it also happens in summer and deserves more than one viewing… Year 1987. patrick swayze Y Jennifer Gray star in the love story between a dance teacher, Johnny Castle and ‘Baby’, a teenager who spends her vacations at an exclusive resort. Although they belong to very different social classes, music and dance make everything that separates them disappear. Its successful soundtrack includes the song ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life’which was awarded the Oscar and the Golden Globe.

Mama Mia!:

Another one of those musical movies to revisit over and over again. In this case, it is the film adaptation of the musical by ABBA premiered in London in 1999, which will also arrive in Madrid next October.

Mamma Mia!, the film, was released in 2008 and is the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) who has grown up on a small Greek island, raised by an unconventional mother (Meryl Streep), that he has always refused to reveal the identity of his father. When, finally, it seems that the young woman is about to find out, three possible candidates appear, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth Y Stellan Skarsgård. The film takes place to the rhythm of songs by the Swedish group that are as well-known as their own ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Lay All Your Love on Me’ either ‘Supertrouper’, among many.

The call:

Another film that takes place in summer and that admits several visits. Again, we are talking about one of those musical films that began on stage and was later brought to the big screen. In this case they were Javier Calvo Y Xavier Ambrossi, better known as “Los Javis” who created this musical in the year its premiere took place in 2013 in the lobby of the Teatro Lara in Madrid, a theater in which it is still performed today, although already in the big room. Focusing on the film starring Macarena Garcia, Anna Castillo, Belen Cuesta, Gracia Olayo Y RichardCollins-Moore, La Llamada tells the story of María and Susana, two teenagers who spend their summer at the La Brújula camp. Both are united by a passion for reggaeton and electro-Latin, but their lives begin to change when María begins to experience the apparitions of God who, by the way, sings songs from Whitney Houston.

la la land:

We end this tour of musical films worth revisiting in summer with this delight: ‘La la Land’. A movie starring Emma Stone Y Ryan Gosling which tells us the story of Mia, a young aspiring actress and Sebastian, a jazz pianist who makes a living playing in bars. Both meet, fall in love and live together the summer of their lives, until the possibility of growing in their respective artistic careers threatens to come between them… An original musical film whose songs were created for the occasion by Justin Hurwitz. We can watch the film over and over again, but we can also listen to its songs on a loop, since songs like ‘City of Stars’, ‘Someone in the Crowd’ either ‘Another Day of Sun’, well they deserve it.