Film about Enzo Ferrari 2022, the set also in the Drake barber – Shows

Modena, 10 August 2022 – "The first time I met Michael Mann and Adam Driver? It was February. They had disguised themselves so that no one could recognize them, they went into the shop and we started chatting". While in these hours Corso Canalgrande (very armored) hosts the new shooting session of the Hollywood biopic dedicated to Enzo Ferrari, Alessandro D'Elia is preparing to close his historic barber business 'Da Antonio', at number 73, for a month. make it available to American production. Her father Massimo (passed away last year and since to whom he inherited the shop) and his uncle Antonio took care of the beard and hair of the founder of the Cavallino almost daily, so much so that they became friends and confidants. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the venue will be – at the beginning of September – one of the main sets of the film, an emanation of that universe of anecdotes and memories where the Drake spent his daily life. When did this incredible opportunity materialize? "It had been at least fifteen years that the director wanted to bring the story of the Drake to the screen. Even before I came to work here with my father, Mann had come to visit him here in Modena pretending to be a tourist. He had convinced him to go out for lunch, bombarding him with questions about Ferrari and the many stories that concerned him. Only later did he reveal his true identity. Then, when my dad had already passed away, the production got back to me and announced that the director would come by in February for a further contact on the spot. my big surprise, last February, he showed up with Adam Driver himself and a couple …